Neighborhood Credit Union Presents Five Young Artist Scholarships

Neighborhood Credit Union proudly sponsored the Cottonwood Art Festival Emerging Artist program for the 10th year, presenting five young artists with scholarship money.

Recipients of Emerging Artist Scholarships: Summaiyah K. (Best of Show), Emma P. (2nd Place), Caroline S. (3rd Place), Melody T. (Honorable Mention), and Amanda G. (Honorable Mention). The Scholarship amount ranges from $750 to $200 and will go towards college expenses.

"We are extremely grateful to have a partnership with Neighborhood Credit Union, the official sponsor for the Emerging Artist program," said Festival Director Serri Ayers. "Tonight truly would not happen if it were not for the support or donation of scholarship money from Neighborhood Credit Union. They also give each emerging artist the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work at the Cottonwood Art Festival."

"Thank you all so much for having us tonight. It is truly a great honor to support the Cottonwood Art Festival Emerging Artist program," said Neighborhood CU Associate Vice President of Marketing, Rachel Pigman. "Congratulations to all the artists. We have been proud sponsors for about 10 years now, just as long as our Richardson Branch has been in the community, so we are thrilled to continue this partnership."

For twenty years, the Cottonwood Art Festival Emerging Artist program has worked to recognize young artists within the Richardson Independent School District. This year the submissions came from Richardson High School and J. J. Pearce High School, where those accepted in the program have the honor to display their artwork at the Charles W. Eiseman Center throughout the month of April. Artists may also sell their artwork if desired while on display at the internationally award-winning Cottonwood Arts Festival.

About Cottonwood Arts Festival Emerging Artist Program: Cottonwood Art Festival Emerging Artist program is only available for Richardson Independent School District high school seniors. To participate in the program, each student develops an art concept, an artist's statement, and produces images of their work. After review by their art instructor, student artwork is submitted to members of the Cottonwood Art Festival jury for further selection.

About Neighborhood Credit Union: As an active part of the community for 92 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of 59,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.

