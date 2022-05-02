Mari + Gold – a New Full-Service Creative Marketing Agency Specializing in Hospitality, Tourism and Lifestyle Industries – Officially Launches

Raindrop Brands unveils a dedicated creative marketing agency exclusively serving hotels, restaurants, arts and entertainment organizations, tourism attractions, lifestyle brands and more with Mari + Gold

Today, Mari + Gold, a full-service creative marketing agency with expertise in the hospitality, tourism and lifestyle industries, announces its official launch. Mari + Gold — a sister agency to San Diego-based creative marketing agency, Raindrop — will begin servicing many of Raindrop's clients, in addition to other brands within these industries. Clients include: Jazzercise, Inc., Del Mar Racetrack, T S Restaurants, the San Diego Symphony, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Brigantine Restaurants, Rubio's and more. Mari + Gold ownership includes Raindrop CEO Jacques Spitzer, COO Adam Wagner and CCO Carrie Jones.

"We're thrilled to now offer a holistic and specialized agency partner for hospitality, tourism and lifestyle clients," said Carrie Jones, Mari + Gold co-founder. "After years of diversifying clientele and services at Raindrop, we created Mari + Gold to deliver a tailored client experience by our team of talented experts who live and breathe these industries. We're excited for the opportunities this new chapter brings for Mari + Gold's passionate, dedicated team to help clients in these industries thrive in today's market."

As a full-service marketing agency, Mari + Gold service lines include brand planning and development, website development, design and management, public relations, organic social media management, vertical video creation, influencer marketing, design, photography, email marketing and media planning and buying. With its robust offerings, Mari + Gold approaches each client as a holistic partner, strategically guiding each brand to its unique version of success. Mari + Gold is launching with a full team of nearly 20 employees, all with specialized interest and experience within hospitality, tourism and lifestyle industries, many of whom are coming from Raindrop Agency. Mari + Gold will be led by its President, Nicole Bushnell, a hospitality industry marketing leader and former Raindrop client.

"In my years as a Chief Marketing Officer, Raindrop was my agency of choice. The team's passion, partnership and quality of work is unmatched," said Bushnell. "I'm thrilled to bring my industry experience and client perspective to Mari + Gold and offer the highest level of creative marketing and agency partnership to brands across the country."

"Mari" is "sea" in latin, which is powerful, calming, inviting and regal. "Gold" inspires feelings of sun, warmth, joy and luxury. The name Mari + Gold is meant to evoke vacation feelings and represent all things joyous, fun and sophisticated about its home city of San Diego and the industries in which the agency will specialize.

As a member of the Raindrop Brands family, Mari + Gold will uphold the high standard of innovative and creative marketing that Raindrop set over the past decade. The new agency will also maintain the core values and people-first culture that have attracted top talent to Raindrop from across the nation. For more information about Raindrop Brands and Mari + Gold visit https://raindrop.agency and https://mariandgold.com.

About Mari + Gold: Mari + Gold is a creative marketing agency that lives and breathes hospitality, tourism and lifestyle industries. Mari + Gold approaches every client as a holistic partner, strategically guiding brands to their unique version of next-level success. With every partnership, Mari + Gold will deliver a tailored experience from a team of experts with extensive industry experience and a track-record for award winning creative. As a member of the Raindrop Brands family, Mari + Gold is guided by a people-first mentality, a sincere love of marketing and an affinity for fun that, when combined, makes for creative output and client experience unlike any other. For more information visit https://mariandgold.com, @mariandgoldagency on Instagram and Facebook and @mariandgoldagcy on Twitter.

About Raindrop Brands: Raindrop Brands is a collective of like-minded brands and people creating marketing people love, comprised of creative marketing Raindrop Agency and sister hospitality, tourism and lifestyle agency, Mari + Gold. Both agencies maintain an ethos centered in people-first company cultures, passion for marketing and the desire to build something great. For more information visit https://raindrop.agency and https://mariandgold.com



