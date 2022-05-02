Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Accelerated Modular Concepts

Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired fellow family-owned modular building company, Accelerated Modular Concepts located in Victorville, California.

Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Accelerated Modular Concepts, a fellow family-owned modular building company out of Victorville, California. The announcement comes after Garth Haakenson, President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures, and Ramon Garza, President of Accelerated Modular Concepts, have personally gotten to know one another over the past few years. For Garza, the timing was right for his family to make a change.

"Over the last few years, I have gotten to know the owner of Pacific Mobile personally, and when the timing was right for my family to make a change, it was comforting to know that we shared similar values, and I knew that my customers would be well taken care of during this new ownership transition. No other company even compared," said Garza.

As a Pacific Mobile-owned company, Accelerated Modular Concepts will continue to run as Accelerated Modular Concepts for the next several months for a smooth transition. This acquisition will offer many benefits to their existing customer base, including:



Increased sales and estimating support

Access to cooperative purchasing contracts

Increased flexibility in leasing and financing options

Additional project management to expand complete on-site construction services

Further investment into the company to improve the customer experience

Garza will remain with Pacific Mobile Structures and step into his new role as VP of Major Projects Sales, and the Accelerated Modular Concepts team that customers are accustomed to working with will join Pacific Mobile Structures as full-time employees.

"I'm excited to be a part of this larger team. When I met with the Pacific Mobile Sales Team, the employees seemed like they were a part of a family at Pacific Mobile. At that moment, I called my team and knew this was the right fit for us," said Garza.

Pacific Mobile values the Accelerated Modular Concepts team and, as a larger organization, will be able to provide them with additional personal growth opportunities.

"Pacific Mobile Structures is excited for the Accelerated Modular Concepts team to join our family. I'm looking forward to the possibilities that lie ahead as a result of this acquisition. Pacific Mobile Structures is a values-based company, and Accelerated Modular Concepts aligns with our values from the inside out. It couldn't be a more perfect fit," said Haakenson.

ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES

Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Texas, and Arizona, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.

