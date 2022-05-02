GetNaked this Melanoma Awareness Month to Prevent and Detect Melanoma

The Melanoma Research Foundation's Annual Awareness Campaign Encourages Regular Skin Checks for Early Detection

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) announces the launch of its annual award-winning #GetNaked awareness campaign in recognition of Melanoma Awareness Month. Throughout the month of May, the MRF will focus on generating awareness around early-detection and educating the public about melanoma prevention. Additionally, the campaign celebrates and honors melanoma patients, caregivers, survivors and their families all while raising critical funds to support the melanoma community.

Today, the MRF is also thrilled to announce the newest spokespeople for the #GetNaked campaign – Summer Sanders and Monique Mack. Summer Sanders is an Olympic gold medalist in swimming, American sports commentator, reporter, television personality, actress and cutaneous melanoma survivor. Monique Mack is an acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) survivor, MRF advocate and was featured in Neutrogena's 2021 "In the Sun" documentary. The #GetNaked campaign showcases bold images and shares powerful stories from real melanoma patients and survivors.

"Summer and Monique are two dynamic melanoma survivors dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging early detection of this highly preventable disease," said MRF CEO Kyleigh LiPira. "We are ecstatic to celebrate these melanoma advocates as the 2022 #GetNaked spokespeople."

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer claiming the lives of nearly 7,650 people each year in the United States. Though not just skin cancer, melanoma can develop in the eyes, scalp, nails, feet, mouth and more - anywhere on the body that melanocytes (pigment cells) are present. The good news is that 90% of melanoma cases are preventable and the #GetNaked campaign encourages everyone to embrace sun safe practices, schedule a yearly full body exam by a board-certified dermatologist and perform monthly self-skin checks to examine any new or changing sunspots.

Throughout May, the MRF will host educational opportunities helping to inform the public on sun safety, prevention and early detection. Several hybrid and virtual patient symposia are scheduled throughout the month and will be available for on-demand viewing. The MRF will be collaborating with social media dermatologist influencers or "derm-fluencers" for an Instagram Live series on topics ranging from sun safety to debunking popular dermatological myths and more. To learn more about melanoma, the Melanoma Research Foundation and the #GetNaked campaign visit, http://www.melanoma.org/mam.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at http://www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

