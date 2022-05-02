Fully Accountable Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Fully Accountable is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Fully Accountable.

Fully Accountable is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Fully Accountable. This year, 97% of employees said it's a great place to work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Fully Accountable is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"One of the unique features of our company is that we operate a "hybrid operations model". We have a corporate office located in Fairlawn, Ohio and we have remote team members that we call "homies" who, appropriately so, work from home! The culture of the team is amazing. We have really excelled at making the "hybrid and homies" thrive. In the last year, we've expanded our work from home flexibility and started having themed holiday events each month and fun quarterly corporate events." - Vinnie Fisher, CEO of Fully Accountable.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://fullyaccountable.com/careers/

About Fully Accountable

Fully Accountable is a world-class accounting and finance company that specializes in eCommerce and Digital clients. In fact, we're more than that – we are the secret weapon as the back office solution to over 500 companies in the digital world. We dominate the market. Our mission is to help 10,000 companies double their profit margins. We believe in providing our client companies with better, real-time data, helps them make better decisions and ultimately be more profitable.

Because we deliver consistency, excellence, and innovation, we are intimidating to our competition and embraced by our team, clients, and vendors.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

