Lucid Realty's Unique Offerings Win Top Chicago Area REALTOR® Team Honors For 12th Year

Lucid Realty has been recognized as a top Chicago area REALTOR® team for the 12th consecutive year based upon both dollar volume and units sold.

Marking 15 years in business, 2021 was a record year for Lucid Realty with $66 Million and 110 transaction sides in Chicago area real estate closings. This outstanding sales performance earned Lucid Realty top honors from both the Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® and The Chicago Association of REALTORS®.

Mainstreet awarded Lucid Realty a Top 1% Residential Transactions and Sales Volume Production Award for their outstanding work across the Chicagoland area in 2021. "In a year that provided many challenges to our families, friends and neighbors, it's more important than ever that we recognize the amazing value Mainstreet REALTORS® bring to Chicagoland residents," Mainstreet President John LeTourneau said.

In addition, on March 31 Lucid Realty was honored for the twelfth consecutive year by The Chicago Association of REALTORS® for ranking as a top Chicago area real estate team at the Silver Level in 2021. Chicago REALTOR® Magazine states that the 2021 Sales Awards "recognize the hard work, superior market knowledge, mastery of technology and industry cooperation that has helped build successful businesses…in addition to the collective efforts of all Chicago REALTORS® to bring the highest level of professionalism, ethics, commitment and service to buyers and sellers in Chicagoland."

As an independent brokerage Lucid Realty is able to operate with an innovative real estate team structure. Instead of competing against each other, all the brokerage's REALTORS® work together as a team of highly experienced agents who cover much of Chicago in addition to many of the DuPage and Lake County suburbs. Together they save home buyers and sellers hundreds of thousands of dollars in real estate commissions each year.

Gary Lucido, President of Lucid Realty, shared his perspective on the evolution of the real estate industry: "A plethora of new real estate business models and recent industry lawsuits highlight the significant deficiencies in the traditional real estate brokerage. Home buyers and sellers are demanding innovative alternatives that provide better service at a lower cost. Our discounted commission, buyer commission rebate, and hourly fee models, which we pioneered 15 years ago, continue to deliver for our clients. That's why they return and refer their friends. Given that today's home buyers and sellers have more alternatives than ever it's beyond baffling that the traditional REALTOR®, who provides poor service while overcharging, still exists."

Gary's advice to home buyers and sellers regarding the top producer rankings is the same that it has been for 15 years: take them with a grain of salt. When choosing a real estate agent home buyers and sellers need to focus more on exactly what an agent will do for their clients and at what cost. To avoid high volume REALTORS® that are stretched too thin look past the slick presentations and dig into whether or not they are organized to provide an appropriate level of customer service. Online ratings found on sites like Yelp, Google, Angi, and Zillow can be extremely helpful in sorting through the noise. And once selected, an agent should be held accountable for delivering what they promised.

Midwest Real Estate Data, which operates the multiple listing service in the Chicago metro area, provides the data for sales rankings.

About Lucid Realty, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Lucid Realty, Inc. is the Chicago area's full service, discount, real estate brokerage which offers superior service at substantial savings. Lucid Realty offers discount real estate commissions for sellers and unmatched commission rebates to home buyers, yet their unique business model allows them to provide a level of service that far exceeds traditional full commission REALTORS®, consistently earning them outstanding customer reviews.

