Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Opens New South Street Office In Philadelphia, PA

Highly-Trained Team of Respected Physicians Provides Specialized Care To Meet Patient's Needs

Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In addition to its locations across New Jersey, Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy expands to meet the needs of patients residing in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Individuals can now receive specialized, high-quality care in Yardley and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Expanding upon the practice's Walnut Street office, Becker ENT and Allergy opens the doors of its newest location on South Street. Regardless of a patient's chosen location, Becker ENT and Allergy has an excellent reputation for employing the best physicians and providing a wide range of treatment options to meet all of its patient's complex and unique needs.

In congruence with Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy's previous locations, the South Street office delivers cutting-edge ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care. At the South Street location, a team of highly-trained specialists treats adults and children of all ages. Individuals can receive comprehensive care for diseases and disorders related to thyroid problems, sinus disease, sleep disorders, hearing loss, allergies, voice issues, throat or neck cancer, and more. The South Street team remains at the forefront of their respective fields through scientific research, vast experience, and innovative technology. Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy South Street is uniquely positioned to address all ENT and Allergy conditions.

Dr. Daniel Becker founded the Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy Center to improve the quality of life of his patients through patient-focused care that exceeds expectations. Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy employs otolaryngologists, facial plastic surgeons, allergists, immunologists, audiologists, and speech-language pathologists to meet its patients' needs. Patients confidently choose Becker ENT and Allergy based on the compassion, kindness, and personalized care plans they are accustomed to receiving. The elite team of medical professionals at Becker ENT and Allergy South Street address patients' concerns by coming alongside each individual to discuss various treatment options. Patients are thoroughly supported throughout the processes of diagnosing and treating to achieve optimal outcomes.

Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy is thrilled to begin serving the Philadelphia community with top-notch otolaryngology, allergy, and hearing loss services. To meet all of the spectrums of care, Becker ENT and Allergy physicians at the South Street office are associated with the well-known Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Becker and his team look forward to building lifelong relationships with patients and their families. For more information about the new South Street office, please visit https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/locations/philadelphia-pa-ent-doctor. To schedule an appointment, patients can call (215) 315-3677 to speak with a friendly patient concierge or visit https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/contact.

For further information, please contact Dr. Samuel S. Becker.

P: (215) 315-3677

E: https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/contact

1740 South Street, Suite 401

Philadelphia, PA 19146

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/penn_medicine_becker_ent_allergy_opens_new_south_street_office_in_philadelphia_pa/prweb18622513.htm