Juban Cowen Dental Care Featured as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Baton Rouge Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Find Local Doctors has recognized Juban Cowen Dental Care in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Dentist. Offering a full range of treatments at one office, this practice provides the very best in comprehensive dentistry for the entire family.
BATON ROUGE, La. (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
This well-respected Baton Rouge clinic has earned the title of 2022 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate reputable dentists and physicians in their area. Juban Cowen Dental Care has been awarded this recognition as a result of receiving a large number of superior reviews and top ratings from patients across multiple online sources. The dentists and professional dental team at this clinic take the time to get to know their patients and truly value each relationship, which is reflected in the practice's excellent reviews.
Located at 8564 Jefferson Hwy, Suite A in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Juban Cowen Dental Care offers a wide selection of dental services for the entire family. Dr. Michael Juban and Dr. Cody Cowen are experienced dentists who serve the residents of Baton Rouge and the surrounding area with high-quality dental care. This comprehensive dental practice offers preventative, general, restorative and cosmetic dental care for children and adults of all ages, providing a full range of dental treatments to patients throughout Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the surrounding area. These top dentists offer services ranging from routine cleanings, root canals, teeth whitening and sedation dentistry to emergency dental care. The staff at Juban Cowen Dental Care are devoted to restoring and enhancing smiles using a conservative approach and cutting-edge procedures to obtain beautiful, long-lasting results for patients. Juban Cowen Dental Care offers superior, yet affordable, dental care for the entire family and accepts most dental insurance plans.
"Our goal is to have patients leave our clinic pleased with the excellent dental care they have received, and we are so honored to be featured as a Top Patient Rated Dentist," says Dr. Michael Juban.
More about Juban Cowen Dental Care:
For the very best dental care in the Baton Rouge, LA, area, visit the professionals at Juban Cowen Dental Care. This compassionate team offers cosmetic, restorative and general dentistry and provides dental services in a relaxing, family-focused environment. Whether patients require a dental cleaning or periodontal disease treatment, Juban Cowen Dental Care offers individualized attention in a state-of-the-art clinic, utilizing advanced techniques and technology for exceptional oral health care. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call (225) 927-8663 or visit http://www.jubancowendental.com
