The U.S. Agency for International Development awarded an Abt team a five-year, $16 million operations contract to accelerate and sustain development gains in Senegal.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded an Abt team a five-year, $16 million operations contract to accelerate and sustain development gains in Senegal. Government to Government Operations (G2G Ops) will help USAID and the Government of Senegal execute this shared vision by reinforcing the stewardship role of the national government, providing incentives for domestic resource mobilization, and strengthening local capacity to manage health, education, water, and sanitation resources.

Abt will implement G2G Ops with Senegalese partners Association Council for Action, African Resources Group, and Conseil des Organisations Non Gouvernementales d'Appui au Developpement. The contract is a follow-on and scale up of the five-year, Abt-led GoTAP project, which ended in 2021.

"Our stellar performance on GoTAP was a driver of USAID's decision to have us continue our work for Senegal," said Allyson Bear, acting senior vice president, international development. "We look forward to helping the Government of Senegal continue to develop its capacity to improve the wellbeing of its people on various fronts, from health to education."

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that combines data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives. We partner with clients and communities to advance equity and innovation—from creating scalable digital solutions and combatting infectious disease, to mitigating climate change and evaluating programs for measurable social impact—and more.

http://www.abtassociates.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/abt_wins_16m_senegal_government_to_government_operations_contract/prweb18651516.htm