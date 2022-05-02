The U.S. Agency for International Development awarded an Abt team a five-year, $16 million operations contract to accelerate and sustain development gains in Senegal.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded an Abt team a five-year, $16 million operations contract to accelerate and sustain development gains in Senegal. Government to Government Operations (G2G Ops) will help USAID and the Government of Senegal execute this shared vision by reinforcing the stewardship role of the national government, providing incentives for domestic resource mobilization, and strengthening local capacity to manage health, education, water, and sanitation resources.
Abt will implement G2G Ops with Senegalese partners Association Council for Action, African Resources Group, and Conseil des Organisations Non Gouvernementales d'Appui au Developpement. The contract is a follow-on and scale up of the five-year, Abt-led GoTAP project, which ended in 2021.
"Our stellar performance on GoTAP was a driver of USAID's decision to have us continue our work for Senegal," said Allyson Bear, acting senior vice president, international development. "We look forward to helping the Government of Senegal continue to develop its capacity to improve the wellbeing of its people on various fronts, from health to education."
About Abt Associates
Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that combines data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives. We partner with clients and communities to advance equity and innovation—from creating scalable digital solutions and combatting infectious disease, to mitigating climate change and evaluating programs for measurable social impact—and more.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/abt_wins_16m_senegal_government_to_government_operations_contract/prweb18651516.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.