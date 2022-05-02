SV Microwave 5G Extreme Performance RF Interconnect Solutions Available at Heilind Electronics

SV Microwave offers a variety of millimeter wave (mmWave) coaxial cable assemblies and connectors for 5G mobile communication

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Amphenol SV Microwave, announces its new line of 5G connectors and cable assemblies.

SV Microwave offers a variety of millimeter wave (mmWave) coaxial cable assemblies and connectors for 5G mobile communication development and production. Extreme frequency push-on and threaded RF connectors not only offer industry-leading signal fidelity in the 5G frequency spectrum, but also unique packaging designs for high-density requirements.

The 5G connectors, adapters and cable assemblies offer over 26GHz frequency levels and the precision RF frequency bands that 5G requires. RF solutions for the 5G series include solderless edge launch connectors, LiteTouch connectors, Mini-D RF connection systems and solderless PCB connectors.

SV Microwave's solderless PCB edge launch connectors feature a solderless compression mount for fast and easy installation. The connectors are available in SMA, 2.92 mm, 2.4 mm and 1.85 mm options. They are adjustable for multiple PCB thicknesses with minimal reflections via an impedance-matched PCB launch.

LiteTouch solderless coaxial and surface-mount connectors deliver a high-performance, high-reliability solution for precision thin substrate mounting. Meanwhile, the Mini-D connection system offers high-frequency RF performance up to 67 GHz with a high-density design and proven SMPS interface. Also included in the portfolio are compact and efficient coaxial PCB connectors for high-density applications.

The Amphenol SV Microwave 5G family covers a wide range of applications, including test equipment, striplines and military and aerospace.

