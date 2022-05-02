Omnigo Supports Your Investigation Every Step of the Way with Investigation Case Management

Omnigo, a leading provider of public safety, incident reporting, and security management software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Investigation Case Management, the newest addition to the company's suite of market-leading evidence management software.
Designed to combine the best features of all Omnigo evidence management solutions, Investigation Case Management allows users to easily organize case data and communicate a clear, straightforward story of the crime scene.
"At Omnigo, we constantly innovate our solutions based on our industry expertise and our customers' feedback," said Rich DeFrancisco, Omnigo Software CEO. "Our customers require a solution that allows them to easily view and manage every step of the investigation process, and we're proud to introduce Investigation Case Management to the market."
With Investigation Case Management, investigators can easily collect and manage all digital evidence in a single place, create a full audit trail to ensure chain of custody, and ensure the right people are seeing the right things with enhanced security control measures.
"Investigation Case Management provides an unprecedented overview of an investigators' entire case, helping streamline processes, enhance communication, and resolve cases," continued DeFrancisco.
About Omnigo Software
For more than 20 years, Omnigo Software solutions have been the preferred choice for law enforcement, education, healthcare, gaming, hospitality, and corporate enterprises. Currently, Omnigo's solutions are used by over 2,000 customers in over 20 different countries. At Omnigo, we're committed to helping customers secure their organizations' property, control operational costs, and ensure the safety of the general public.
We believe our customers deserve the best support available to protect their people, assets, and brand. We also understand how challenging it can be to protect the community without the proper resources. We're here to arm users with the best tools in the industry. With a team that includes former law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety professionals, we're uniquely qualified to understand exactly what our customers need to protect their community.
