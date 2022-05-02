BIXOLON America Inc. Expands to New Facility in California

BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced plans to move to a new facility June 1, 2022.
GARDENA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced plans to move to a new facility June 1, 2022.
Located in Torrance, California, the two-story building provides the much-needed office and warehouse space to support the current and future growth of BIXOLON America. Doubling the warehouse footprint enables BIXOLON to increase inventory levels, provide enhanced custom modification work areas, as well as expand shipping capabilities to meet the demands of our customers and the market.
"Expanding BIXOLON America's footprint is an exciting development," stated Paul Kim, President, BIXOLON America. "This new location will allow us to continue to grow."
BIXOLON started life as the Samsung Mini Printer Division in the 1990's before its buy out in 2002 to form the company it is today. Headquartered in South Korea, and offices in Asia, Europe, United States and a comprehensive international network of distributors and resellers, BIXOLON's global reach continues to advance.
"BIXOLON has been growing steadily year after year and this beautiful new property is not only deserved but very much needed to properly serve and receive our valued partners," stated David Roberts, Executive Vice President, BIXOLON America.
For more information, click here to contact BIXOLON or alternatively speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.
About BIXOLON
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID, and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing, and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha. To learn more about BIXOLON's printing devices, visit bixolonusa.com or call your local BIXOLON representative.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/bixolon_america_inc_expands_to_new_facility_in_california/prweb18650313.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.