BIXOLON America Inc. Expands to New Facility in California

BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced plans to move to a new facility June 1, 2022.

Located in Torrance, California, the two-story building provides the much-needed office and warehouse space to support the current and future growth of BIXOLON America. Doubling the warehouse footprint enables BIXOLON to increase inventory levels, provide enhanced custom modification work areas, as well as expand shipping capabilities to meet the demands of our customers and the market.

"Expanding BIXOLON America's footprint is an exciting development," stated Paul Kim, President, BIXOLON America. "This new location will allow us to continue to grow."

BIXOLON started life as the Samsung Mini Printer Division in the 1990's before its buy out in 2002 to form the company it is today. Headquartered in South Korea, and offices in Asia, Europe, United States and a comprehensive international network of distributors and resellers, BIXOLON's global reach continues to advance.

"BIXOLON has been growing steadily year after year and this beautiful new property is not only deserved but very much needed to properly serve and receive our valued partners," stated David Roberts, Executive Vice President, BIXOLON America.

For more information, click here to contact BIXOLON or alternatively speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID, and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing, and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha. To learn more about BIXOLON's printing devices, visit bixolonusa.com or call your local BIXOLON representative.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/bixolon_america_inc_expands_to_new_facility_in_california/prweb18650313.htm