New Book Highlights Finding Happiness in a Slow and Simple Lifestyle

Susan Thayer Kelley aims to instill hope that life's unexpected changes are often a blessing in disguise

In "Coming Home," author Susan Thayer Kelley brings light to life's unanticipated changes and provides tips about how to adapt, be happy and discover what is truly important in life.

Main characters, Justin and Jackie, have just separated and Jackie has taken their daughter with her. Feeling desperate for a sliver of hope in her ever-changing reality, Jackie makes the trip back to her hometown in Ill. to stay with her family. What at first seemed like a last resort turns out to be the light of Jackie's life as she rekindles her relationship with her family and finds happiness living on a farm.

Jackie takes her daughter to visit her grandparents and just when she is beginning to find peace in her new life, another unforeseen change happens that shocks the entire family; Jackie may have to start all over again.

In her own life, Kelley has found herself daydreaming of returning to a simpler time when life was slower, easier and more family centric. The story is based where Kelley grew up – a town close to rural Champaign/Urbana, Ill.

"I have noticed that many people, myself included, spend a lot of time reminiscing on earlier times in their life when the hustle and bustle was not as prominent," Kelley said. "I hope that my writing will teach readers that it is okay to take a step back and find their true happiness."

About the author

Susan Thayer Kelley was born and raised in Ill. but has resided in Texas since 2006. After publishing several poems, she published her first book in 2007 and knew that she wanted to publish more. Kelley is also a realtor and shares two daughters and five grandchildren with her husband of 54 years. She has a passion for helping others and hopes that her books will have a positive impact on those who read them. For more information, please visit http://www.authorsusankelley.com.

