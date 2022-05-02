Broken Shed Vodka: Fastest Growing Imported Vodka Brand in the U.S.

Award Winning New Zealand Vodka Expands Its U.S. Footprint

Broken Shed Vodka (http://www.brokenshed.com), New Zealand's award-winning, super-premium vodka, is now the fastest growing imported vodka brand selling over 10,000 9 liter cases in the U.S. Its 4 year growth rate surpassing all others in the class.

For the fiscal year from March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Broken Shed sold 13,139 9 Liter cases, which is a 59% growth in overall case depletion within the country over last fiscal year. Broken Shed recently reported an impressive compound annual growth rate of 132% over the course of the last 4 years. The top 3 markets in the U.S. are North Carolina, Connecticut and Tennessee.

"All of us at Broken Shed are pleased to see such impressive sales growth in the United States within the last few years," says Steve Bellini, President of Broken Shed Vodka, "We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint across the country and introducing new consumers to a crisp, modern vodka made without any additives, sweeteners or GMOs."

Broken Shed is currently available in the 27 states of Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington D.C. Broken Shed will be expanding its distribution soon within the U.S., with the three new markets of Nebraska, West Virginia and Florida, increasing total availability to 30 states. Globally, you can find Broken Shed in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Broken Shed's ‘Vodka of Tomorrow' Campaign, which launched last summer and will continue through 2022, was developed by Broken Shed Vodka's Chicago and New Zealand based creative agency family of record, Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) and TimeZoneOne (TZO), resulted in over 16.6 million impressions. The campaign demonstrates that Broken Shed is what vodka can be, made sustainably without additives and pays tribute to the vodka's home country by highlighting that, thanks to being in the time zone where each day begins, it's already tomorrow in New Zealand. To view and download the campaign's creative media assets, click here.

To learn more about what makes Broken Shed Vodka the ‘world's most unique vodka,' visit the website Brokenshed.com

About Broken Shed Vodka: Broken Shed Vodka © 2022 is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's pristine natural aquifers and spring waters, made without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Since entering the U.S. market in June 2012, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans, and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced.

Broken Shed Vodka, 40% ABV, Distilled from Whey, imported to the USA by Broken Shed Imports, Manhasset, NY. Broken Shed Vodka is produced by Broken Shed Limited., Wanaka, New Zealand.

Broken Shed Limited is a private limited company based in Wanaka, New Zealand and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yes Whey LLC. Yes Whey LLC is a limited liability company based in Glenview, Illinois. Drink Responsibly.

