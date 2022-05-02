Experts from FedEx, Wyze Labs, BuzzFeed, Zuora and HelloFresh Join the Industry-Leading List of 100+ Speakers at SubSummit 2022

Must-see lineup of industry leaders and experts to cover diversity, sustainability, retention, payments and more

Today, SubSummit, the world's largest direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription conference, has announced that Kevin Chung, lead e-commerce strategist at FedEx; Sunny Wu, head of services at Wyze Labs; Anna Kopsky, senior community strategist at BuzzFeed; David Warren, principal director of the Subscribed Strategy Group at Zuora and Dovas Zakas, general manager of EveryPlate brand at HelloFresh will join the speaker roster at this year's event. Hailed as one of the Top 40 E-Commerce Trade Shows of 2022 by etailinsights, SubSummit will welcome 1,500+ attendees, 100+ speakers and 100+ suppliers at this year's event in Orlando, Fla. on June 1-3.

"This is the ultimate conference to attend if you're in the subscription industry. Anyone helping improve and move the subscription industry forward is at SubSummit, and I am honored to be taking the stage to share this year," said Sunny Wu, head of services at Wyze Labs. "I look forward to meeting everyone and talking about our vision of How to Build a Billion-Dollar Subscription Business. I believe it will provide other business owners and executives insight into why hardware add-on subscriptions will become a significant portion of DTC businesses' revenues, along with software and goods. I'll also highlight the pains and gains my team and I have learned from the journey of generating $40 million in subscription revenue in 18 months."

Through exclusive and impactful keynote presentations and panels discussing retention and acquisition strategies, refined systems and processes, the future of social media ads, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability efforts, and more, SubSummit will empower attendees to unlock the next phase of their businesses.

Additionally, the conference offers several networking opportunities that empower attendees to foster collaborations and mutually beneficial partnerships within the DTC subscription space.

"From the beginning, our mission has always been to provide the subscription community with top-notch resources and educational experiences for their businesses, and we are confident that the content being presented at this year's event will be invaluable to the growth and success of our members and attendees," said Chris George, co-founder and chairman of SUBTA. "We've never had a more impressive, star-studded lineup of presenters and I know these insights are going to be invaluable to attendees. To date, SubSummit has invested more than $320,000 in subscription brands, and we look forward to empowering even more business owners to maximize their growth this June."

For more information on SubSummit, visit SubSummit.com. Tickets to SubSummit are available and can be purchased at SubSummit.com/get-tickets. To become a sponsor, visit SubSummit.com/becoming-a-sponsor. For questions or comments, email letstalk@subta.com.

About SubSummit

SubSummit is the world's largest conference dedicated to direct-to-consumer subscriptions. With over 1,500+ attendees, 100+ speakers and 100+ suppliers, SubSummit is hailed as one of the Top 40 E-Commerce Trade Shows of 2022 by etailinsights. The annual conference brings industry leaders and business owners together to build long-lasting, beneficial relationships through networking, workshops, and business strategy discussions. For more information, visit SubSummit.com.

About SUBTA

The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) is the first and only trade association serving the subscription commerce economy. SUBTA offers expert resources and support for the ever-growing community of innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and dedicated teams that are eager to scale their businesses and catalyze the subscription industry. Based in Troy, Mich., SUBTA's mission is to provide a comprehensive and reputable library of news, knowledge, and resources. For more information, including industry research and upcoming events, visit SUBTA.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18649204.htm