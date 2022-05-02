Sansio and Beyond Lucid Technologies Announce Interoperability Partnership, Enabling Fire & EMS Agencies Across the U.S. to Share E.H.R.-Consumable Data with Hospitals

Enabling America's largest public health and safety agencies to share data with hospitals, using methods that comply with federal standards.

Sansio, Inc.—a leading provider of patient care record systems for marquee Fire and Emergency Medical Service clients, including several of America's largest public health and safety organizations—today announced a partnership with Beyond Lucid Technologies, a health-and-safety innovations company that has pioneered interoperability across the Mobile Medical continuum, including ambulance, fire, and community paramedic services.

Sansio's flagship software is HealthEMS, a patient-based, protocol-driven electronic patient care record (ePCR) system that makes documentation and critical operational processes as effortless as possible, leveraging nearly two decades in providing forward-thinking solutions. This suite of flexible software tools provides all the documentation required for improved patient care, accurate billing, and advanced reporting. The system can quickly be configured to match organizational needs. One connected system makes it easier to receive, share, and find actionable information that can make a positive difference in patient outcomes, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and financial performance.

Beyond Lucid Technologies created the MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange to share data with hospitals and other healthcare facilities, using technologies that meet federal interoperability standards. MEDIVIEW BEACON works by converting electronic patient care record (ePCR) data into an HL7-based file that is consumable by hospital-side electronic health record systems, not merely as a PDF or attached image file. Instead of a static file, facilities receive discrete data that can become part of a patient's electronic health record after a successful identity match. Development of this conversion engine was funded in part by a grant from the California Health Care Foundation.

According to Tom O'Neill, Sr. Manager, Product and R&D at Sansio: "Sansio and Beyond Lucid Technologies have already interoperated successfully on behalf of New Britain EMS in Connecticut and the City of Sacramento Fire Department in California. This new partnership means that all Sansio users will have the opportunity to deploy a hands-off technology that makes their data accessible by hospitals nationwide. Communities benefit from the agencies' newfound ability to engage in syndromic surveillance, chronic disease management, interventions in the substance use disorder cycle, even referrals to care resources to address the Social Determinants of Health."

Jonathon Feit, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Beyond Lucid Technologies, agreed. "Our mission is to ensure that emergency department clinicians can access the insights of the Mobile Medical professionals who transport patients to them. But it isn't enough to transmit data—that wouldn't be meaningfully better than sending a fax. It is imperative that we align with the modern, tech-enabled clinician's workflows to improve efficiency and safety for both patients and clinicians alike. We're proud that Sansio and its clients feel similarly, so we look forward to closing critical information gaps in some of America's most bustling communities."

ABOUT SANSIO, INC.

Sansio is an established provider of SaaS healthcare information management solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve clinical, operational, financial, and regulatory performance in pre-hospital and post-acute care settings. Its flagship product, HealthEMS, is a comprehensive, highly integrated patient management and reporting solution for fire and EMS organizations.

ABOUT BEYOND LUCID TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Beyond Lucid Technologies, Inc. (BLT) is a health-and-safety IT firm that develops patented software packed with innovations to make Fire, Ambulance, Critical Care, and Community Paramedicine / Mobile Integrated Health safer, more efficient and more cost-effective — with special focus on addressing the scourge of substance use disorder, and ensuring that critical data like end-of-life wishes and pediatric special health needs are available to Responders in real-time. BLT's "prehospital pipes" presently span 30 U.S. states, with 300+ hospitals on the MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange network. Winner of multiple awards, including from the Journal of EMS, EMS World Magazine, and Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Technology Leadership Award (EMS Communications Platform). http://www.BeyondLucid.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18651633.htm