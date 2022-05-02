Maryland Bankers Association's Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance to Host 15th Annual Conference

Attendees will have the chance to network with fellow industry professionals as well as listen to distinguished speakers discuss opportunities, challenges, and career strategies for women in banking.

On Thursday, May 5, the Maryland Bankers Association's (MBA) Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance will host its 10th Annual Conference at the Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park. Each year, the conference brings together women professionals in the banking and finance industry from across the state.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to distinguished experts discuss the opportunities and challenges women face in the banking industry today as well as share the best strategies for advancing their careers. Guests will also be able to participate in a special networking session and take advantage of complimentary headshots.

This year's speakers include:



Debbie Peterson, Business Keynote Speaker and Career Growth Strategist. Debbie will discuss the best tips, tricks, strategies, and questions to ask to build a solid roadmap for career success.

Toni Cunningham, Owner and Founder of Image Anu, LLC. Toni will speak on the best strategies for women to increase their confidence and ensure that they have a seat at the table.

Jocelyn Moore, Senior Managing Director of Corporate Affairs at Pretium. Jocelyn will discuss current opportunities and challenges women face in corporate America with MBA President and CEO Ramon Looby in a fireside chat-style conversation.

Melanie Spring, International Keynote Speaker and Chief Visionary at Confidancia. In her keynote presentation, Melanie will discuss the importance of defining and establishing a personal brand.

In between presentations, MBA will also host a special networking session, where attendees will participate in and listen to discussions around topics like advocacy in the workplace, talent management, work-life balance, and the importance of mentoring in empowering women.

"Our theme for the 2022 event is Spark Action, and we've designed it to encourage, inspire, and empower women to reach their most ambitious goals in their banking and finance careers," said Jennifer Tyler, VP Commercial Loan Officer at FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, and Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance Advisory Board Chair. "I am confident that our innovative programs, activities, professional development, and networking opportunities will serve as a great resource to the hundreds of women leaders attending this year's conference."

MBA President and CEO Ramon Looby added: "This year's Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance Conference has a spectacular lineup of inspirational and impactful speakers. I'm looking forward to convening with some of our industry's top female leaders."

For additional information about the Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance's 2022 Conference, click here.

About the Council of Professional Women in Banking Conference

Since 2013, the Maryland Bankers Association has hosted the Council of Professional Women in Banking Conference to provide an opportunity for women in banking to connect with other industry professionals and hear invigorating and inspirational presentations from nationally acclaimed speakers and professionals. This event attracts women professionals in the banking and finance industry from across the state. For 2022, the conference will be held at the Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, 7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD 20740. To register for the event or for additional information, please reach out to adevilbiss@mdbankers.com.

About the Maryland Bankers Association

Founded in 1896, the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) is the only Maryland-based trade group representing banks in the state. MBA's member banks employ 28,266 banking professionals in nearly 1,490 branch offices across the state. To find out more information, please visit https://www.mdbankers.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/maryland_bankers_association_s_council_of_professional_women_in_banking_and_finance_to_host_15th_annual_conference/prweb18651527.htm