AccuLynx & ​​Beacon Partner to Create High-Efficiency Material Ordering Process for Roofing Contractors

New integration is now available to save customers time and money
CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced a technology partnership with Beacon Building Products, the largest publicly traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and complementary building products. This partnership combines AccuLynx's industry-leading technology with Beacon's complete offering of trusted roofing products to deliver a streamlined estimating and material ordering process for contractors.
Roofing contractors that use the AccuLynx platform now have real-time access to Beacon's extensive product catalog and the ability to place orders directly with their local Beacon branch from the same system they use to manage their roofing jobs. This integration eliminates the need for customers to log in and out of different portals and enables them to build a more precise job estimate in a fraction of the time.
"Our partnership with Beacon puts AccuLynx at the forefront of material supplier integrations," said Mike Stein, Chief Executive Officer of AccuLynx. "By joining forces with the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing materials, AccuLynx is now able to provide contractors with the widest network of supplier ordering tools. The combination of our industry-leading business management technology and Beacon's extensive inventory of materials not only modernizes the workflow between contractors and suppliers but also positions contractors for greater business growth."
By authenticating their Beacon PRO+ account inside of AccuLynx, roofing companies can access Beacon's material catalog and product pricing in real time. This allows contractors to build and submit orders to Beacon in minutes, all with the click of a button.
"We are focused on serving our customers in the way they want to do business," said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Beacon. "We're pleased to team up with AccuLynx to deliver a seamless digital experience that will help our customers become more productive, efficient, and confident to grow their business."
###
About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. For more information, visit http://www.acculynx.com.
About Beacon
Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT™, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit http://www.becn.com.
Media Contacts
ACCULYNX MEDIA CONTACT
Katie Badeusz
Director of Marketing
kbadeusz@acculynx.com
708-567-6217
BEACON INVESTOR CONTACT
Binit Sanghvi
Head of Investor Relations
Binit.Sanghvi@becn.com
972-369-8005
BEACON MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Lewis
VP, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility
Jennifer.Lewis@becn.com
571-752-1048
