SSIMWAVE Brings SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor to AWS Marketplace

SSIMWAVE® has continued to broaden over the top (OTT) providers' accessibility to Video Experience Automation with the announcement today of the first availability of SSIMPLUS® products in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The listing expedites the ability of joint customers to find and deploy the award-winning SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor directly from AWS Marketplace. By using the billing, contractual, and deployment simplicity offered by AWS Marketplace, OTT providers can realize business and time-to-market advantages in implementation of VOD Monitor today, and of other SSIMWAVE products in the future.

Among the benefits for the industry are:



One-click access that enables superior agility and flexibility when deploying VOD Monitor;

Increased pricing and contractual flexibility, as well as consolidated billing; and

Integration and controls that enable OTT providers to achieve faster innovation around SSIMWAVE products.

"With Video Experience Automation emerging as a key differentiator for OTT providers, time-to-market and simplicity of deployment are more important than ever," said Carlos Hernandez, Chief Revenue Officer at SSIMWAVE. "AWS Marketplace helps our joint customers reduce the steps needed to bring our products to market, helping them stay ahead of the competition."

SSIMWAVE's Video Experience Automation Platform brings the power of the human eye to entire video delivery chains to help streaming services assess video quality at scale, minimize quality drop-offs, and reduce distribution expenses and video assurance costs. Its SSIMPLUS® suite of products – Live Monitor, VOD Monitor, and Video Quality (VQ) Dial – have also helped the streaming industry address hard-to-solve problems such as banding, A/V sync issues, HDR content distribution, and low-quality sources. SSIMWAVE technology has earned multiple Emmy® Awards as well as an NAB Product of the Year Award.

About SSIMWAVE

SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Get in touch with us at hello@ssimwave.com.

