AprilAire Welcomes May as Clean Air Month

The Nationwide Leader in Healthy Air Solutions Participates for the Third Consecutive Year in the American Lung Association's Proud Partner Program

AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade Healthy Air solutions for the home, is welcoming the month of May and celebrating Clean Air Month by participating for the third year in a row in the American Lung Association's Proud Partner program. The program allows responsible brands, after careful internal and external vetting, to use the non-profit organization's Proud Partner logo on product packaging and approved promotional materials. AprilAire's four-inch air filters are included in the American Lung Association's Proud Partner program.*

"Within our rigorous suite of Healthy Air products, we are immensely proud of our line of four-inch air filters and it's gratifying to be chosen for a third consecutive year as an American Lung Association Proud Partner," said Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation, parent company of AprilAire. "It's rewarding when a third-party recognizes AprilAire's contribution to clean, healthy air year-round and especially during May as Clean Air Month."

AprilAire's four-inch air filters, the products tapped for the American Lung Association's Proud Partner program, feature MERV 11, MERV 13, and MERV 16 ratings and improved performance from the patented AprilAire Self-Seal Technology which minimizes the amount of air bypassing the filter. Using AprilAire air filters allows homeowners to vacuum and dust less often because the filter catches airborne particles, like dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander, and prevents them from settling on furniture and flooring. Easy to install, AprilAire air filters feature a 10-year Clean Coil Commitment and the entire line of four-inch filters prominently features the National Proud Partner badge.

"The Lung Association's Proud Partner program recognizes partners doing excellent work to improve air quality and/or support lung health" said Amanda O'Neill, National Senior Director, Corporate Partnerships at the American Lung Association. "AprilAire has been a Proud Partner for the past three years and not only creates products that contribute to cleaner indoor air but also prioritizes lung health in everything that they do, from participating in the Fight For Air Climb to educating consumers on the importance of healthy indoor air for lung health. They are a fantastic partner and we look forward to working with them for years to come."

For AprilAire, improving indoor air quality (IAQ) has been the top priority since the company's inception in 1954. To heighten awareness recently, AprilAire designated April as Healthy Air Month and more than 60 AprilAire employees climbed over 2,000 stairs in the Milwaukee Fight For Air Climb, an American Lung Association event on April 9 which focused on the fight against lung disease.

Each May, Clean Air Month encourages people to educate themselves and take steps to improve air quality both locally and around the world. The national observation month is also a chance to celebrate the improvements made since the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, more than 50 years ago.

According to the EPA, people spend 90% of their time indoors yet indoor air can be five times more polluted than outside. Applying the 79-70-50 rule (the average person lives to be 79 years old; of those 79 years, 70 of them are spent indoors; of those 70 years indoors, 50 of them are spent in your own home), it's clear that indoor air quality is vital for healthy living. In addition to world-class IAQ product innovations, AprilAire is making a difference daily by providing education and information about how healthy indoor air can reduce illness, eliminate pests, alleviate allergies, improve sleep, increase energy efficiency and more.

The company's signature solution, the AprilAire Healthy Air System™, is a smart, all-in-one innovation which provides fresh air ventilation, air purification, humidity control, zoning, control, and radon mitigation to deliver a Healthy Air environment in homes everywhere.

*Disclaimer: The American Lung Association does not endorse any product, device, or service.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System™ and learn about other solutions, visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

