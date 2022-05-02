FirstService Residential Welcomes Back The Lexicon Condominium to its D.C. Portfolio

Leading Property Management Company Welcomes Back Former Client
SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
FirstService Residential, Washington D.C.'s residential property management leader, has started providing full-service property management services to The Lexicon Condominium in Washington, D.C.
"We're excited to welcome back The Lexicon to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local D.C. market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."
The Lexicon is a nine-story, high-rise building comprised of 182 condominium units. Located in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the metro area, this impressive building features a fitness center, concierge services, a business center, garage parking, as well as an outdoor cascading pool. The building is also within walking distance of numerous dining, shopping and recreation options.
"Unhappy with their current management company, the board was looking for a partner who could devise a plan and hit the ground running," said Trent Harrison, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "As a previous partner, they were already aware of FirstService Residential's proven track record and commitment to service excellence, so it was a logical decision."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
