CiaoGym Revolutionizes the Activewear Space with Debut Collection of Italian-Made Designs

CiaoGym is revolutionizing the world of high-end sportswear with their debut collection of fashion forward designs for men and women.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
CiaoGym is revolutionizing the world of high-end sportswear with their debut collection of fashion forward designs for men and women. Founded in the epicenter of Italian Haute Couture, the brand's roots serve as inspiration, bringing the world of fashion to the service of sport with an 100% made in Italy approach. Using top quality materials and cutting-edge design, CiaoGym enters the world of high-end sportswear with a simple and powerful "ciao".
CiaoGym is changing the activewear space by offering performance driven quality without comprising comfort or style. The brand is committed to working with ethical partners and producing eco-friendly products through sustainable design, manufacturing and packaging processes which are constantly being modified to minimize fabric and material waste. Garments are made with highly regulated Oeko-Tex® certified fabrics to ensure responsible use of chemicals and toxic substances.
CiaoGym's debut collection includes an assortment of versatile sports bras, leggings, tops, joggers and jackets for men and women, designed to be styled beyond the gym. All CiaoGym products are made in Italy and can be purchased on https://ciaogym.com from $96 to $616. Additional styles will be available for purchase on April 25th. You can view lifestyle imagery here.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18639838.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.