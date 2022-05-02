CiaoGym Revolutionizes the Activewear Space with Debut Collection of Italian-Made Designs

CiaoGym is revolutionizing the world of high-end sportswear with their debut collection of fashion forward designs for men and women.

CiaoGym is revolutionizing the world of high-end sportswear with their debut collection of fashion forward designs for men and women. Founded in the epicenter of Italian Haute Couture, the brand's roots serve as inspiration, bringing the world of fashion to the service of sport with an 100% made in Italy approach. Using top quality materials and cutting-edge design, CiaoGym enters the world of high-end sportswear with a simple and powerful "ciao".

CiaoGym is changing the activewear space by offering performance driven quality without comprising comfort or style. The brand is committed to working with ethical partners and producing eco-friendly products through sustainable design, manufacturing and packaging processes which are constantly being modified to minimize fabric and material waste. Garments are made with highly regulated Oeko-Tex® certified fabrics to ensure responsible use of chemicals and toxic substances.

CiaoGym's debut collection includes an assortment of versatile sports bras, leggings, tops, joggers and jackets for men and women, designed to be styled beyond the gym. All CiaoGym products are made in Italy and can be purchased on https://ciaogym.com from $96 to $616. Additional styles will be available for purchase on April 25th. You can view lifestyle imagery here.

