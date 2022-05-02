Bordeaux Wines Reports 24% Reduction in Carbon Emissions Since 2012, Aims to Reach 46% Goal By 2030

The action plan will focus on five priority areas targeting an overall 46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2007

Bordeaux winegrowers and wine merchants have collectively reduced carbon emissions by 24% since 2012, a significant benchmark in the region's efforts to combat Climate Change. Bordeaux Wine Council (C.I.V.B.) reports that the region plans to further decrease greenhouse gas emissions to reach a total reduction of 46% by 2030. The regional action plan will track changes in five main sources of emissions, notably: viticultural practices, energy efficiency, freight transportation, glass packaging and carbon capture. These tactics are a continued response to address the dual challenges facing Bordeaux: the need to adapt to climate change and reduce their environmental footprint.

This recent news represents the culmination of a 20-year effort led by the people of Bordeaux to collectively adopt responsible practices that meet social, societal, and environmental requirements. This commitment is reflected in success with carbon reduction as well as ever-improving environmental performance. As of 2021, 75% of Bordeaux vineyards are certified sustainable, as compared to 35% in 2014. Sustainability has gained impressive momentum in Bordeaux: organic vineyard area increased 43% in 2021, and today, almost 20% of Bordeaux vineyards are fully certified organic.

The sector's top goals for the 2030 carbon reduction plan are as follows:

Adjust viticultural practices to reduce the number of passes through the vines by 10%, and increase the fleet of non-fuel oil equipment by 20%

Bordeaux is testing and deploying alternatives to viticultural practices including the use of fuel oil and raising awareness of how to maintain machinery to prolong equipment life. It is also seeking out more natural solutions to reduce inputs, such as the development of ecological corridors and implementing agroforestry.

Deploy energy saving solutions in buildings to increase process efficiency

The deployment of energy saving solutions in buildings will increase process efficiency. A renewed focus on constructing low-energy buildings and semi-underground cellars that avoid the use of air conditioning and heating, and opt for natural insulation such as straw bales helps reduce environmental impact.

Target 100% of freight and road transport to be provided by haulers committed to climate initiatives

The region prioritizes partnerships with transportation providers who are committed to climate initiatives. Reinforcing the use of alternative fuels, such as biofuels made from grape pomace in collaboration with local distilleries is another active solution. The use of more carbon-free solutions, such as balancing sea freight with air, is also underway.

Reduce glass bottle and packaging weight by 10%

From 2007 to 2019 the average Bordeaux wine bottle weight was reduced by 12% and the region is committed to continuing the trend. The sector will launch an awareness program to encourage use of eco-designed materials and has a goal of reducing bottle weight by 10% by 2030.

Capture, store and utilize carbon in addition to reducing it

Beyond reducing carbon, Bordeaux aims to capture, store, and utilize the carbon that is naturally present in local soils and plants. By planting trees and increasing flower cover, carbon can be better managed as part of a responsible vineyard plan. Capturing the carbon that results from the fermentation process can also be recycled to create non-toxic biodegradable products widely used in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors.

ABOUT Bordeaux Wine Council (C.I.V.B.)

Bordeaux Wine Council (C.I.V.B.) was created by the French Law dated August 18, 1948. It unites representatives from the three families in the Bordeaux wine industry: winegrowers, merchants and traders. The CIVB's 4 missions:



Marketing mission: stimulate demand for Bordeaux wines, recruit new, younger consumers and ensure their loyalty to the brand. Provide education for the trade and strengthen relationships.

Technical mission: build knowledge, protect the quality of Bordeaux wines and anticipate new requirements related to environmental, CSR and food safety regulations.

Economic mission: provide intelligence on production, the market, the environment and sale of Bordeaux wines around the world.

The industry's general interests: protect the terroirs, fight counterfeiting, develop wine tourism.

