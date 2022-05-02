Glion Institute of Higher Education introduces a free online course focused on the global luxury industry

As a centerpiece of Glion Institute of Higher Education 60th Anniversary celebrations this year, the institution is delighted to announce the launch of a free online course dedicated to the luxury industry, with a special focus on the ever-evolving luxury customer relationship.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
The course, entitled ‘The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences', launches on 16th May. It is led by Dr. Barbara Czyzewska, Academic Dean & Head of Luxury Brand Strategy Specialization.
By making this learning available free of charge Glion aims to give something back to an industry with which the hospitality school has been working so closely throughout the past six decades.
Taught across three modules of three hours' duration each, the course is perfect for luxury professionals looking to deepen their industry knowledge. It is equally suited to individuals with ambitions to switch careers into luxury, as well as anyone interested in discovering more about the luxury business.
The course content will be delivered via the FutureLearn platform, its syllabus includes:
- Origins and definitions of luxury
- Cultural perspectives of luxury
- The value of luxury
- The luxury customer experience, including co-creation, personalization, and best practices
- The changing face of the luxury customer experience
- Using data in the luxury industry
Find out more and register to participate:
https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/luxury-industry-customers-experiences?utm_campaign=glion_bau&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=news
