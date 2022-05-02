Oncology Clinical Trial Access — Increasing Participation of Women in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about leveraging new methods to cultivate cultural competence and preventive care to drive earlier diagnoses. Attendees will learn about incorporating technology and a patient-value approach to increase access. The featured speakers will discuss how to reduce patient participation burden with agile clinical trials.

There are low numbers of women in clinical trials. When it comes to representation in oncological clinical research, is the perceived risk to women's health driving the disparity of participation? For ethnic minorities, the top three reported cancers — lung, breast and colon cancer — deliver some of the highest mortality rates for women. In colorectal cancer, women's participation-to-prevalence ratio is at a 28 percent shortfall.

Why aren't more women represented? Research suggests that social determinants of health, poverty, physician bias, patient study burden and access challenges, are factors leading to fewer women participating in cancer trials.

Increasing participation of women in clinical trials might help alleviate some of these factors.

Join this webinar as the featured speaker from Science 37 discusses with both patients and industry leaders, new ways to increase oncology trial awareness for women.

Join experts from Science 37, Ryan Brown, Senior Director, Diversity in Clinical Trials; and Dr. Shaalan Beg, Vice President, Oncology. This webinar will also feature Lauren Powell, President & CEO of The Equitist, LLC And Vice President, US Health Equity & Community Wellness for Takeda Pharmaceuticals; Kimberly Richardson, Black Cancer Collaborative; and Patricia Cornet, MA, Co-founder & Board Member Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP), Group Director, Community Research Partnerships, US Medical Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb. The live webinar will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Oncology Clinical Trial Access — Increasing Participation of Women in Clinical Trials.

