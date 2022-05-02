Bluegrace Energy starts negotiations in DRC over sustainable mining agreement

We are pleased to announce that Bluegrace Energy is about to start negotiations with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to settle a new sustainable mining agreement.
The idea is to replicate the unprecedented model brought forward in Bolivia in which the Bluegrace-ROKiT groups provided and implemented technological and social assistance to the local communities.
In this context, one of our board members, Julio Montenegro, has already received a formal invitation from the DRC government with a view to discussing the aspects of the agreement. This agreement would grant the Bluegrace-ROKiT groups access to mineral reserves of copper and cobalt, crucial for the manufacture of ROKiT eBike´s batteries.
Approximately 60% of the world reserves of cobalt are located in DRC, which is why the main world players that manufacture electric cars have operations in the country.
Glencore, supplier of Tesla, has the largest cobalt and copper mine in the Congo, closely followed by the Chinese BYD.
We are hopeful that with this agreement we will be given the chance to establish a win-win situation, from which not only the local communities can benefit but also the environment, thanks to our conservation efforts.
