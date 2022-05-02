Maria's Portuguese Table Series Wins the Spotlight Taste Award

Maria Lawton, a cooking enthusiast known as the "Azorean Greenbean" and author of Azorean Cooking: From My Family Table to Yours, is excited to announce that the television series, "Maria's Portuguese Table," has won the prestigious Taste Awards, Spotlight Award. The series was also nominated as one of "The Best Food Travel Series" by Taste Award, known as the Oscar's in the Food Realm.

PBS Series, "Maria's Portuguese Table," Popular PBS series wins the Taste Awards, Spotlight Award!

Maria Lawton, a cooking enthusiast known as the "Azorean Greenbean" and author of Azorean Cooking: From My Family Table to Yours, is excited to announce that the television series, "Maria's Portuguese Table," has won the prestigious Taste Awards, Spotlight Award. The series was also nominated as one of "The Best Food Travel Series" by Taste Award, known as the Oscar's in the Food Realm.

"When this journey began, all I wanted to do was promote Portuguese food, history and culture to as many people as possible. The series was put together with so much love and pride. I am beyond grateful that it went from a regional series to a national series very quickly … since it's aired… the number of households throughout America (parts of Canada) that have seen the series is beyond anything I could have imagined… all the love & award nominations its received, and now with this Spotlight Award ..All the hard work has paid off, "said Maria.

"I am beyond proud of all the people that worked with me, the sponsors that not only believed in me, but also supported the series and made it all possible. The amazing production company… Rhode Island PBS, my family, friends and all the viewers…without this village of support I couldn't do what I do. "said Maria.

The debut season includes a series of eight episodes about Portuguese food, culture, and has the perfect blend of travelogue & cooking. It is the first show of its kind to be aired in the United States with a primary focus on the Portuguese people, culture and cuisine. Originally the series aired regionally and then was picked up for National distribution in 2021.

In 2020 Maria was nominated for Outstanding Host for the series by the Boston/New England Emmy Awards, part of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Boston -New England Chapter.

Rhode Island PBS/WSBE-TV is the presenting station for Maria's Portuguese Table.

"I am delighted that Maria will now be sharing her love of Portuguese food and culture with the rest of the country. The pride she has in her heritage is inspiring and I am glad that so many more people, will now get the chance to experience that with her." Lori Sullivan, Director of Content- Rhode Island PBS.

The goal for the show and the production team is to NOW find the right partnerships that will allow several more series to be produced. This would allow the series to explore & highlight the Portuguese culinary and culture. "The Portuguese people have influenced the world since the 15th century and I'm happy to promote our food and culture, wherever in the world it may be."

For more information regarding "Maria's Portuguese Table," visit azoreangreenbean.com.

Contact Information:

Maria Lawton/508-717-2754

azoreangreenbean@gmail.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18645753.htm