Deliver marketing curated content and buying signals to field marketing, BDRs, and sales teams to deliver bespoke buyer experiences.

PathFactory announces its next-generation PathFactory for Revenue Enablement, further closing the gap between marketing and sales by empowering sellers to deliver bespoke buying experiences at scale, built from marketing-curated content. Key 1st party buying signals are now surfaced to BDRs, AEs, and field marketing to aid in understanding their buyers with recommended next best actions to close deals quicker.

PathFactory for Revenue Enablement removes the friction between buyers and sellers as it eliminates the guesswork that sellers typically face when trying to determine what the buyer wants. Using actual, near real-time content engagement signals, AI-driven targeting, and personalization, Go To Market teams can easily provide a relevant, seamless experience where the buyer can find all the information they need to make a purchase decision.

"A large percentage of the buyer journey is spent on self-education and research from marketing-generated content and managed channels," said Dev Ganesan, CEO of PathFactory. "Considering the sales teams' interaction with a prospect makes up approximately five percent of the total pipeline time, it's imperative for the sales rep to make that count. Having the knowledge of exactly what content was searched for and consumed by a specific contact or account helps qualify a lead and have intelligent conversations."

PathFactory Content Intelligence for Revenue Enablement will now allow users to:



Prioritize and focus sales efforts through buying signals provided in real-time by understanding buyer engagement with content across your website, campaigns, and 3rd party content;

Compose personalized and branded 1:1, 1:few, or 1:many buyer microsites for accounts, contacts, and visitors based on engagement data;

Serve up unique sets of content for each buyer site based on user behavior or selection, through manually defined rules, or with AI-generated content recommendations; and

Match the best performing content journeys to your targeted accounts

Revenue teams can now scale how they connect content to buyers by combining PathFactory Content Intelligence with intent signals and segments from our ABM partners, 6sense and Demandbase, to serve up personalized content experiences. These customized experiences can be shared directly from Salesforce, Eloqua and Marketo as well as through sales engagement platforms such as Outreach or Salesloft, cementing PathFactory as a key middleware solution in the revenue technology stack.

"Leveraging marketing content and the buying signals provided by PathFactory for Revenue Enablement is a game-changer for our sales and business development teams," said Brad Gillespie, Vice President and GM of Consulting at Cvent. "Our teams are able to prioritize the most qualified opportunities at the account level and contact level based on their role in the buying committee and their stage in the sales cycle. We're also able to tailor our follow-up with relevant messaging and content based on what we can see from their content engagement. These insights are essential to accelerating opportunities and are clearly impacting our deals."

"PathFactory is surfacing some amazing buying signals that will allow our sales teams to follow up with accounts showing real intent to purchase. They can utilize the insights that indicate topics of interest to ensure the conversation isn't only timely, but also very relevant" explains Phil Alexander, CEO of Pragmatic Institute. "Pairing that with the ability to deliver personalized experiences at scale directly from the systems we live in each day will be incredibly impactful."

Armed with contextual, data-driven insights from their targeted accounts, sales teams can now effectively navigate interactions and drive the conversations that will close pipeline gaps and propel deals forward. It also is convenient for a sales rep to access and choose content that has been approved and published by marketing to ensure a consistent brand experience across the lifecycle. Sales representatives can whip up customized microsites or groups of content that serve a 1:1 or 1:few audience. Coupled with rich reporting and analytics, revenue teams can capture granular content intent signals that identify sales-ready buyers.

ABOUT PATHFACTORY:

Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer's journey. PathFactory was named the inaugural Visionary CX ISV Partner of the Year award winner at the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500, and ranked #13 on the 2020 Growth List of Canada's fastest-growing companies. It was also named a Fall 2021 Content Experience Leader by G2, a 2019-2021 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Visit PathFactory.com to learn more. https://www.pathfactory.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pathfactory_content_intelligence_for_revenue_enablement/prweb18651183.htm