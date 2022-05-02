Zhou Nutrition Introduces Plant Complete Protein Powder to Sam's Club Consumers

Zhou Nutrition, where greatness by nature is more than a tagline, is partnering with wholesale giant Sam's Club to bring its innovative vegan Plant Compete Protein Powder to over 200 club locations nationwide, launching on May 2nd.

Zhou Nutrition, where greatness by nature is more than a tagline, is partnering with wholesale giant Sam's Club to bring its innovative vegan Plant Compete Protein Powder to over 200 club locations nationwide, launching on May 2nd, 2022.

100% plant-based, Plant Complete is made with a blend of pea and rice protein that gives it a complete amino acid profile, which is important for supporting lean muscle mass. Unlike other protein powders, the formula is easy to digest. Fermentation with shiitake mushroom mycelia gives Plant Complete a PDCAAS of 1, which is the best digestibility score a protein can receive. Not only does this fermentation process improve absorption, it also gives Plant Complete a delicious taste and smoother texture than traditional vegan proteins.

What's not in Plant Complete is just as important as what is. In addition to containing 0 grams of sugar, Plant Complete is also gluten-free, soy-free, and naturally vanilla flavored.

"Zhou Plant Complete fills a gap in the protein powder category by offering a complete plant-based protein source that is equal to typical animal proteins, is easier to digest than whey and other plant proteins, and tastes great. For people who want to fuel their body with all of the essential amino acids it needs, and are looking for a protein powder that doesn't cause bloating or stomach upset, this protein powder checks all of the boxes," explains Lauren Manaker, RD.

Zhou aims to make it simple to add supplements to our regular diets with science-backed formulations that are clean and nature inspired. Zhou is on a mission to ensure that anyone can supplement their nutrition with ease, while maintaining a low impact on nature itself. This year, the company introduced PCR recycled bottles, removed the cotton packing, and uses 100% recycled materials in all mailers and packing fillers.

Find the entire Zhou line at http://www.zhounutrition.com or connect with Zhou on social: @Zhou_Nutrition on Instagram; ZhouNutrition on Facebook; @ZhouNutrition on Twitter.

ABOUT ZHOU: Based in Salt Lake City, Utah and taking cues from the beautiful surroundings there, Zhou Nutrition believes that everyone is inherently great by nature. Our formulas blend ancient wisdom with modern research so you can trust that every Zhou product is both time-tested and scientifically sound. Our products are clean, high quality, lab verified, and formulated for your goals. By offering highly effective nutritional supplementation, we strive to support your whole being – mind, body, and soul. As a company, we treat our customers like family and create a work environment that values relationships.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/zhou_nutrition_introduces_plant_complete_protein_powder_to_sams_club_consumers/prweb18651514.htm