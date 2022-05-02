Narwal Deepens Technology Expertise, Welcomes Glenn Wilson as Head of Cloud Practice

As Narwal continues its expansion in Cloud services, Glenn Wilson, former VP of Technology at Comerica, with extensive experience in technology, technology transformation, and cloud native architecture, joins Narwal as Head of Cloud Practice.
Narwal, an award-winning niche technology services company with focus on Data, Automation and Cloud, welcomes Glenn Wilson as their Head of Cloud Practice, responsible for overseeing the cloud transformation initiatives and providing cloud technology leadership to assist its Fortune 1000 clients.
With 20+ years of experience in business transformation and technology modernization, Glenn brings world-class technology leadership and cloud expertise to Narwal's growth journey. He has been the VP of Technology at Comerica and VP of Engineering & Director of Technology Architecture at American Express, even co-founded a travel startup.
Glenn has spent decades designing, developing, and strategizing large-scale systems, creating productivity gains and competitive advantage for companies. He excels at leveraging existing IT assets and cloud technologies to make products and services generate new revenue and reduce expenses.
"As our clients embark on cloud modernization journey, we need to provide them with world class technology consulting & services, so we are deepening our technology expertise and I am excited to bring Glenn onboard", Raj Kanuparthi, Founder and CEO at Narwal said, "His expertise in large scale technology transformations and Cloud will enable us to bring more value to our cloud programs and partner with our clients as trusted advisors." he continued.
"Narwal is an award-winning IT solution provider with a renowned track record in delivering data solutions, automation programs, and cloud modernization offerings. In addition to technology expertise, Narwal is also known for its culture and employee-friendly workspace and was recently chosen as the winner of Tech Culture Awards by the Powderkeg community 2020 and Top Rated Tech Companies at the Powderkeg Unvalley Awards 2022."
"I joined Narwal because of their sharp focus on Data & Cloud and the excellent team", Glenn said, "the family culture and the focus on building a name of quality delivery and solutions is very exciting."
About Narwal:
Narwal is a niche technology services company that helps fortune 1000 companies in the areas of Data, Automation and Cloud. Narwal's customer-centric, people-first approach with deep expertise and thought leadership ensures that outcomes are realized, significant improvements in ROI, speed to market and higher quality.
