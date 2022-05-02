Greek Food, Cooking and Recipe Forum Added to Worldwide Greeks Website

WorldWideGreeks.com, a free online forum giving people the opportunity to discuss all things Greek, has launched a Greek food section. This section allows community members the chance to discuss Greek food, share recipes, and interact with one another about Greek cuisine and can be found at the following page: https://www.worldwidegreeks.com/forums/food/ .
BOSTON (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
WorldWideGreeks.com, a free online forum giving people the opportunity to discuss all things Greek, has launched a Greek food section. This section allows community members the chance to discuss Greek food, share recipes, and interact with one another about Greek cuisine and can be found at the following page: https://www.worldwidegreeks.com/forums/food/ . This is a place to share information, as well as ask questions. The section connects people from all over the world who are interested in the food of Greece.
WorldwideGreeks.com was founded in 2005 originally as a social media website. It has since evolved into a Greek forum community for everyone, whether you are Greek, married into a Greek family, are traveling to Greece, or simply love the Greek food and culture. You will have a chance to discuss your love of all things Greek, no matter what your background is, while participating in the community.
Nick Stamoulis, of WorldwideGreeks.com, said about the Greek food section, "We are excited to provide people a space to share their love of all things Greek, including information about Greek food. People can ask questions, share their experiences, and meet other like-minded people who also love Greece and everything that goes with it."
The purpose of WorldwideGreeks.com is for people that are interested in Greek culture, including Greek food. This can be a great benefit to those who love Greece, and it can also help people who plan to visit Greece be connected with resources that can help them plan their trips.
WorldwideGreeks.com is owned by the same company that owns and operates the top Greek website in English, GreekBoston.com. It offers people a place to have friendly, public discussions about all things Greek.
FOR MORE INFORMATION WORLDWIDE GREEKS:
https://www.worldwidegreeks.com/
https://www.facebook.com/WorldWideGreeks/
https://twitter.com/worldwidegreeks
https://www.instagram.com/worldwidegreeks
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18507197.htm
