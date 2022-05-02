Axes Physical Therapy Opens It's 15th Physical Therapy Clinic Location in Eureka, MO

Axes Physical Therapy, a rapidly growing physical therapy provider, is opening its 15th Location in Eureka, Missouri.

Axes Physical Therapy is a locally owned, full-service physical and occupational therapy provider, now with 15 locations. Axes proudly serve the Greater St. Louis, MO area with clinics located in St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, Franklin County, and St. Francois County.

This brand-new facility will serve those living and working in South St. Louis County, Franklin County, and Jefferson County as well as the Missouri townships of Eureka, Wildwood, Pacific, Gray Summit, House Springs, and many other neighboring communities. Located in Eureka Towne Plaza, this location is easily accessible from multiple points via Highway 109 and Interstate 44 near Six Flags.

The newest physical therapy clinic in Eureka, MO will provide all traditional physical therapy services with the goal of returning patients to the activities they enjoy, freeing them from pain, and improving their movement health. Whether serving an injured athlete, injured worker, or grandparent limited by pain and restricted mobility, our practice aims to provide timely, effective, evidence-based physical therapy intervention by experts in the field.

Services offered at this location will include:



Physical Therapy

Pre/Post Surgical Rehabilitation

Acute Injury Management

Chronic Injury Management

Work Conditioning/Hardening

Functional Capacity Evaluations

Sports Physical Therapy

Pediatric Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Geriatric Physical Therapy

Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization

Vestibular Therapy and Post-Concussion Rehabilitation

Trigger Point Dry Needling

Free Injury Screenings

Kinesio Taping®

Blood Flow Restriction Therapy

Lauren Huckstep, PT, DPT will be leading this operation as Clinic Director. Lauren enjoys treating patients of all ages but has a huge passion for treating children and teen athletes, specializing in the treatment of endurance athletes. Helping people return to their pre-injury activities and improve their overall well-being is what drives her as a physical therapist. Treating alongside Lauren will be Jessica Boyer. She has practiced since 2009 in a variety of outpatient physical therapy settings, including aquatics, sports, and workers' compensation.

In 2021, Axes was voted Best Physical Therapist in St. Louis by STL Magazine and Best Places to Work in St. Louis by the St. Louis Post Dispatch. These awards are a true testament to the quality of their services and the strength of the company culture.

Collectively, Axes Physical Therapy's owners have over 70 years of experience as practicing physical therapists and private practice business owners. They pride themselves on hiring the best clinicians and letting them thrive by allowing them to do what they do best – improving the lives of those they serve.

Thank you, St. Louis, for your continued support. Axes Physical Therapy is humbled and honored to be at your service.

