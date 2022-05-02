SDP/SI Booth (No. 5145) to Exhibit at AUTOMATE 2022, June 6-9

SDP/SI Showcases Motion Control Solutions for Robotics and Automation Industries at the largest automation show in North America.
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing services for critical motion control and small power transmission applications will be joining more than 500 exhibitors at the Automate show, June 6-9 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Located in Booth #5145, SDP/SI will be showcasing a variety of precision components, motors, gearheads, and drive systems for mobility, automation, and robotics. SDP/SI product and motion control specialists will be available at the booth to answer any questions.
The new SDP/SI NH1-D series DC Brushless Frameless Motors will be on display. "Rated for continuous operation the DC brushless frameless motors are an ideal solution for many applications including the replacement of heavier, traditional motors by eliminating components, reducing torsional losses, decreasing weight, system inertia, and size envelope, while providing maximum speed control," said Jacques Lemire, Business Unit Director, Motors & Motion Control.
"Providing engineering development and manufacturing since 1950, SDP/SI continues to develop and supply standard components and custom engineered solutions that improve productivity and quality for OEMs," said Doug Kerester, VP Sales, and Marketing, Designatronics. "The motors, gearheads, and other motion control products are the latest addition to our catalog designed to offer a diverse line of products with a wide range of available options."
SDP/SI motion control products are available with standard features for easy integration intended for robotics and industrial automation applications. To cover any system requirements SDP/SI offers Integrated Motor Drive Controllers, DC Motors, Gearheads, AGV Gear Motors, and a wide range of AGV accessories, including optical flow sensor, magnetic track following sensor, and controller network communication options.
About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company
SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, offers custom mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering and manufacturing services for critical motion control and small power transmission applications, including aerospace, medical, defense, robotics, recreational and industrial automation. Over 87,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sdp_si_booth_no_5145_to_exhibit_at_automate_2022_june_6_9/prweb18651132.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.