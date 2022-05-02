Diamante Blockchain Makes a Spectacular Start to its Fifth Year!

The global fintech firm celebrates its fourth anniversary and looks forward to creating a revolutionary impact in its upcoming years in the global FinTech space.

Diamante Blockchain Holdings Inc. (Diamante), a global FinTech firm developing and implementing the competitive blockchain-enabled ecosystem, is celebrating its 4th anniversary. Founded in 2018 by Dinesh Patel and Chirag Jetani, Diamante successfully implements blockchain technology to embrace global payments, trade, and finance. The company's DeFi products and services facilitate real-time value across the Diamante ecosystem and instantly enable users to move assets.

The company has been expanding its verticals and collaborating with multiple banking institutions in different geographies for the implementation of its PayCircle application. The DeFi payments application, PayCircle, currently has 1000+ leading enterprises signed up on to the platform — to manage their financial needs worldwide. It is evidently solving the challenges with domestic and international payments between individuals and businesses. It also helps users while pursuing transactions in digital assets from a single dashboard. It is one of the very few payment applications facilitating support for users who have been waiting for a blockchain-based payment platform that combines the feature of safekeeping both Fiat and digital assets in a single wallet. It is one of the powerful solutions with the PayCircle application.

Diamante's CreditCircle is again another fascinating application that enables users to borrow secured loans of up to 70% of their crypto collateral with lower interest rates. Users can instantly monetize their crypto assets without selling them and pay them back on their own schedule. As a result, users can invest and manage their crypto portfolios under one umbrella.

Diamante's crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder has been receiving enormous support and trust from VCs, angel investors, tech enthusiasts, and other users from across the globe. It has now raised $2.1M+ and is driving towards the innovation and implementation of its proprietary blockchain infrastructure, Diamante Net. The company has made an array of global media collaborations and partnerships in the fintech and crypto industries.

Diamante believes in simple but comprehensive blockchain-based solutions to offer seamless, instant, and feasible payments, trade, and finance solutions to individuals and businesses.

Message from the CEO & Co-Founder, Dinesh Patel

Yes, we have made a spectacular start to our fifth year! We are happy to tell you that Diamante Blockchain Holdings Inc. is celebrating its 4th anniversary.

We have delivered outstanding performances in these last four years across all our businesses. Our new-age business achieved leadership positions globally – their growth rates outpacing the best in the world. Over the last four years, Diamante has continued to grow and evolve, creating value by building competitive global-scale businesses. In a world full of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, these achievements are indeed commendable.

We have laid solid foundations backed up by our blockchain infrastructure in the FinTech industry. We have already begun to address the major challenges that are being faced by global payments - expensive and time-consuming domestic and international payments, lack of access to financing, and opaque and volatile transaction costs.

We would like to thank all our colleagues for their dedication, innovation, and hard work. We thank our Development Team who has been thriving to create new benchmarks in the business we operate. We would like to place our sincere appreciation to the Board of Directors and Advisors for their guidance. We would like to express our gratitude to all our stakeholders for their continuing faith in Diamante Blockchain!

Chirag Jetani, COO & Co-Founder, said, "In this innovative new world, we began small, and today we are augmenting towards an expanding global firm. It is because of the prodigious performers we have in our team. To all the Diamanteans, my heartiest congratulations on the Company's Anniversary!"

We would like to welcome banking institutions, global advisors, smart minds, and new talents to join us and add to the revolutionary impact that we are making today, he added.

As the company enters its fifth year of operation, it aims to continue to evolve and emerge as the fintech revolutionary game-changer globally.

The Diamante Ecosystem consists

(i) Proprietary blockchain network - Diamante Net

(ii) DeFi payments application - PayCircle

(iii) DeFi credit application - CreditCircle

(iv) The native digital asset of the Diamante ecosystem - DIAM

