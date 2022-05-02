TAP Financial's Fulfillment Division Closes First Funding Tranche for AirSelfie

The financing coincides with the launch of the consumer electronic company's "Air Neo" and will help boost domestic distribution of the product and provide flexibility in meeting pre-sale demand.
MIAMI (PRWEB) May 02, 2022
TAP Financial Partners, a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has delivered the first tranche of purchase order financing to AirSelfie, Inc. The funding will help the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics company boost domestic distribution of its products, including the recently launched "Air Neo," and is part of a larger financial advisory and accounting engagement the company has entered into with TAP.
"TAP's fulfillment division provided a facility to AirSelfie that met the company's financing needs," said Al Razavi, a TAP Financial Partners managing partner. "With pre-sale interest in the Neo at a high rate, the facility gives the company additional flexibility to meet this increasing demand."
AirSelfie products are autonomous aerial cameras that take HD photos and 2K videos. The cameras weigh less than a pound, fit in a user's pocket, and feature AutoFly functions for "hands-free" capture of zoom or wide-angle photos and video. They are now available for purchase at airselfiecamera.com.
TAP is providing human and financial resources from its advisory, fulfillment, and IDEA divisions to fuel AirSelfie's expansion.
TAP Financial Partners provides advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It's financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and impact, connect at http://www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
