The Libman Company Offers 5 Spring Cleaning Hacks for Outdoor Areas

Long and harsh winters can wreak havoc on a home's outdoor areas – from the grime and dirt that accumulate onto patio furniture to the mud and debris that litter the driveway and garage. With the relief of another winter endured often comes a new found inspiration for getting the house's outdoor areas in shape for warmer weather that includes relaxing, playing and entertaining. Here are five hacks from The Libman Company for tackling that job:
Outdoor Furniture. If you kept the patio furniture out during the winter months, you'll definitely need to clean everything off. Use a mixture of warm water and one teaspoon of dish soap and mix into a bucket, then grab your favorite mop to clean down the furniture – so you don't have to bend. Then hose off the furniture and let air dry. Libman's new Tornado Spin Mop System is a convenient all-in-one mop kit that includes mop and bucket.
Clean outdoor trashcans
Spring is a great time to refresh your outdoor trash cans. To do so, make sure you first empty out any trash; then pour a little dish soap into each of the cans. Lay the trash cans on their sides, and use a scrub brush or pressure washer to thoroughly clean them. For a greater clean, consider soaking the cans first with the soapy water before scrubbing.
Wash your windows
Winter can leave a nasty residue all over the glass, so take the time to wash down and clean outdoor windows. Try a 50/50 mix of white vinegar and water which makes for an ideal natural window cleaner. To wash, try Libman's Telescopic Window Washer which features a professional strength scrub net over the sponge that loosens dirt and film. The flexible rubber blade wipes streak-free and the unit features a telescopic handle that extends to eight feet.
Clean the deck
Remove grime, pollen, fungus, and mildew that have settled onto your deck. First, sweep off any visible debris. Next, scrub the surface with a deck cleanser, or this homemade cleaning formula: Add one cup of powdered laundry detergent to a gallon of hot water, and add 1/2 cup of chlorine bleach to kill mold and mildew. Use a floor scrub brush with a long handle to lift away grime.
Sweep the Garage Floor
Leaves, stones and debris easily follow us into our garages during the year. To sweep off the dirt, dust and debris from your garage floor, use a heavy-duty push broom like the Libman 18" Multi-Surface Heavy-Duty Push Broom that cleans any surface, such as concrete, brick, wood, stone, and more.
