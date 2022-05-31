Food Recall Warning - Certain Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. brand Live Spot Prawns recalled due to norovirus

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd.
- Product: Certain Live Spot Prawns
- Companies: Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus
- Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product
- Audience: General public; Hotels, restaurants and institutions
- Recall class: Class 2
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd.
Live Spot Prawn
Variable
None
AJ200-021
CA001-1532
CA001-1540
Issue
Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. is recalling certain Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. brand Live Spot Prawns from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment
- Do not consume the recalled product
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
- Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer
People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
