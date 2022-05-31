2022 Excellence in Retailing Awards: WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Retail Council of Canada's prestigious recognition reflects retailers' most significant innovations during a period of unprecedented change.
TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Over the last year, retailers across Canada have continued to demonstrate remarkable leadership and have implemented important innovation. Fifteen of those retailers took home top accolades tonight at the 2022 Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala (ERA), a highlight of Retail Council of Canada's (RCC) STORE 2022 conference in Toronto. In addition to the ERA winners, two Awards of Distinction were also presented, and sixteen Retail as a Career Scholarships were awarded at the Gala dinner attended by Canada's retailing elite.
Innovations that stood out this year reflected solutions to how retail is addressing the current challenges around: keeping customers and employees protected as we work with the realities of COVID, enhancing store design so it integrates and delivers even better customer experiences, increasing awareness and supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion, adding measures to protect against losses at retail, and helping to serve communities through philanthropic initiatives.
The Excellence in Retailing Awards program is recognized as the pinnacle of achievement and industry recognition across all retail disciplines and categories. Competition for the coveted ERA trophies was especially fierce this year with ties for first place being seen in an unprecedented four categories: In-Store Experience & Design, Omni Channel, Philanthropic Leadership and, Retail Marketing. Winning first place for a second year in a row was Longo's, for Health, Safety and Wellness, and Canadian Tire Corporation, for Pop-Up Experience and Design.
"Retailers in Canada have always demonstrated tremendous adaptability and creativity. The challenges we have all faced recently has inspired even more impressive and significant innovation," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "We are thrilled to be back in person and this year's ERA recipients have demonstrated resilience and incredible commitment to superior customer service, progressive business solutions, and operational leadership."
Ms. Brisebois added: "I also join the industry in saluting the recipients of this year's prestigious Awards of Distinction, Paul Wood of Giant Tiger and Shashi Behl of Joydrop. They have both made game-changing contributions and leave a lasting, positive imprint on their employees, customers, peers, and the communities they serve. Retail in Canada is better because of them and their vision, passion, and business acumen."
To view the complete list of this year's fifteen Excellence in Retailing Awards Winners, visit retailaward.ca/winners.
Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org.
SOURCE Retail Council of Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.