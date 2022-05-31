Vertebral Augmentation Market Size to Grow by USD 756.67 million | Becton Dickinson and Co. and BIOPSYBELL Srl Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vertebral augmentation market will be driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, according to an analyst at Technavio. The number of people aged 60 and above is expected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2050. Age-related decline in musculoskeletal function, neurological function, and bone flexibility leads to injuries among the geriatric population. Spinal cord injuries mostly affect this population segment. Correct treatment can help in help in increasing mobility and alleviating the pain caused by such injuries. These factors are driving the growth of the vertebral augmentation market.

The vertebral augmentation market size is expected to grow by USD 756.67 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Vertebral Augmentation Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

Based on product, the market has been segmented into Vertebroplastic device and Kyphoplastic device.

The vertebroplastic device segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vertebroplasty is a minimally invasive surgical procedure. It is performed through a small puncture in the skin on the posterior side of the back.

Vertebroplasty has several advantages, some of which include rapid and sustained pain relief, low complication rate, increased mobility, and improved quality of life.

The above factors are expected to contribute to segment growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high prevalence of spinal injury among people in the region and established healthcare infrastructure will drive the vertebral augmentation market growth in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vertebral Augmentation Market: Major Vendors

The vertebral augmentation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on developing highly innovative, safe, and effective devices for reliable results to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including Becton Dickinson and Co., Benvenue Medical Inc., BIOPSYBELL Srl, G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., IZI Medical Products, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., RONTIS AG, Spine Wave Inc., Stryker Corp., Tecres Spa, Tsunami Medical Srl, and Zavation Medical Products LLC among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers a vertebral augmentation system, namely AVAmax, which has 8- and 10-gauge vertebral balloons.

The company offers a vertebral augmentation system, namely AVAmax, which has 8- and 10-gauge vertebral balloons. BIOPSYBELL Srl - The company manufactures medical equipment for surgeries such as assisted reproductive technology, ortho biologics, spine, and others.

The company manufactures medical equipment for surgeries such as assisted reproductive technology, ortho biologics, spine, and others. Globus Medical Inc. - The company offers vertebral augmentation such as Fortress Radiopaque Bone Cement and Affirm VCF System.

Vertebral Augmentation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 756.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Benvenue Medical Inc., BIOPSYBELL Srl, G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., IZI Medical Products, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., RONTIS AG, Spine Wave Inc., Stryker Corp., Tecres Spa, Tsunami Medical Srl, and Zavation Medical Products LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 86: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 88: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

