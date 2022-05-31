USD 1.10 billion growth in Empty Capsules Market | 37% of the market growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Empty Capsules Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 is now available at Technavio. The report predicts the market will witness a potential growth of USD 1.10 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is also anticipated to project an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.3% during this period. The increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the empty capsules market growth, although factors such as the risk of counterfeiting in pharmaceutical industry may impede market growth.

Empty Capsules Market Vendor Landscape

The empty capsules market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report offers information on key market players including:

ACG

Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

Ajix Inc.

Healthcaps India Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Roxlor LLC

Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd.

Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

Suheung Co. Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Empty Capsules Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Gelatin Capsules: The gelatin capsules segment held the largest empty capsules market share in 2021. The segment will continue to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to their wide application in medications and dietary supplements. These capsules are convenient packages ensuring reliable dosing, portability, and high consumer compliance.

Non-Gelatin Capsules

Geography

North America: 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for empty capsules market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The demand for FDA-approved generic medicines will facilitate the empty capsules market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Empty Capsules Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global empty capsules market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the empty capsules market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The empty capsules market report covers the following areas:

Empty Capsules Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist empty capsules market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the empty capsules market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the empty capsules market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of empty capsules market, vendors

Empty Capsules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACG, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Ajix Inc., Healthcaps India Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Roxlor LLC, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd., Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., Suheung Co. Ltd., and Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

