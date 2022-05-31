Hemostats Market Size to Grow by USD 925.79 million | Evolving Opportunities with Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. and Baxter International Inc.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report titled Hemostats Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 925.79 million from 2021 to 2026. The report will also project an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

View Report Sample Right here and know more about the growth variance and YOY analysis

Hemostats Market Competitive Landscape

The hemostats market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as M&A to maximize sales volume to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the top hemostats market players and key offerings include:

Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. : The company offers hemostats products such as SURGISPON haemostatic powder PS kit.

: The company offers hemostats products such as SURGISPON haemostatic powder PS kit. Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd : The company offers hemostats products such as Axiostat.

: The company offers hemostats products such as Axiostat. Baxter International Inc. :The company offers hemostats products such as FLOSEAL hemostatic matrix.

:The company offers hemostats products such as FLOSEAL hemostatic matrix. Becton Dickinson and Co. : The company offers hemostats products such as Arista AH absorbable hemostat, Avitene microfibrillar collagen hemostat, and Avitene sheets.

: The company offers hemostats products such as Arista AH absorbable hemostat, Avitene microfibrillar collagen hemostat, and Avitene sheets. CuraMedical BV: The company manufactures haemostatic devices such as Curacel, Curaspon, CuraTamp, and CuraWax.

For more insights on other vendors and their strategic moves, Download this sample report

Hemostats Market Revenue Generating Segments

Type

Matrix And Gel Hemostats: The matrix and gel hemostats held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The advantages of these hemostats, such as ease of application, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness, account for their considerable share in the market.

The matrix and gel hemostats held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The advantages of these hemostats, such as ease of application, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness, account for their considerable share in the market.

Sheet And Pad Hemostats



Sponge Hemostats



Powder Hemostats

Geography

North America: 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are expected to emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for hemostats market in North America. The presence of modern healthcare systems, as well as their well-established nature will facilitate the hemostats market growth in North America over the forecast period.

39% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US and are expected to emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for hemostats market in North America. The presence of modern healthcare systems, as well as their well-established nature will facilitate the hemostats market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Download Sample Report Copy and get segment- based highlights of each contributing segment

Hemostats Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global hemostats market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the hemostats market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hemostats market report covers the following areas:

Hemostats Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hemostats market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hemostats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hemostats market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hemostats market, vendors

Related Reports:

Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Tubing Expander Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hemostats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 925.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cryolife Inc., CuraMedical BV, Ergomed Plc, Gelita AG, Grayline Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, MBP Medical Biomaterial Products GmbH, Pfizer Inc., STERIS Plc, Ted Pella Inc., Towne Brothers Pvt. Ltd., World Precision Instruments, Ydm Corp., and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Matrix and gel hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Matrix and gel hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Matrix and gel hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Matrix and gel hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Matrix and gel hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sheet and pad hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sheet and pad hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sheet and pad hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sheet and pad hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sheet and pad hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sponge hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Sponge hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sponge hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Sponge hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sponge hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Powder hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Powder hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Powder hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Powder hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Powder hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 96: Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 97: Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 99: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 104: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 105: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 106: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 107: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 CuraMedical BV

Exhibit 109: CuraMedical BV - Overview



Exhibit 110: CuraMedical BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: CuraMedical BV - Key offerings

10.8 Grayline Medical Inc.

Exhibit 112: Grayline Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Grayline Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Grayline Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.10 Towne Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Towne Brothers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Towne Brothers Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Towne Brothers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 World Precision Instruments

Exhibit 123: World Precision Instruments - Overview



Exhibit 124: World Precision Instruments - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: World Precision Instruments - Key offerings

10.12 Ydm Corp.

Exhibit 126: Ydm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Ydm Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Ydm Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemostats-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-925-79-million--evolving-opportunities-with-aegis-lifesciences-pvt-ltd-and-baxter-international-inc-301557355.html

SOURCE Technavio