Kayla McMackin Joins Agrellus Executive Team as VP of Marketplace

LUBBOCK, Texas , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agrellus, Inc., North America's unique Agricultural Marketplace with solutions for over 365,000 farming operations and its expanding network of local certified retailers, has announced Kayla McMackin as VP of Marketplace. The Marketplace division works with growers, retailers, manufacturers, and universities throughout North America to provide the best B2B input opportunities for farming operations through the Agrellus technology platform.

Kayla has dedicated her career to innovation within the farm economy to benefit the American farmer and is excited to dedicate her time to the Agrellus Marketplace. "We are super excited to make this announcement" explains Chris Johnson the Agrellus CEO " as Kayla has exponentially grown our Agrellus University programming and brought multiple thousands of farm operations the benefits of the Agrellus expanding Ag services model".

After earning her Bachelors in Agricultural and Applied Economics & Masters of Agribusiness from Texas Tech University, Kayla has spent her career working with producers from across the country in different segments of the agriculture industry including Ag Tech, input procurement, and grain merchandising. In addition to her work with farmers, she co-owns and manages B&M Hay LLC out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which specializes in premium hay production.

"In listening to my clients over the years, the common concerns are consistently commodity prices and input prices," states McMackin, "while we do not have complete control over the markets, we do have control over how we purchase our inputs." She continues "Agrellus opens up opportunities for farmers to engage in a 'one-of-a-kind' Ag marketplace that is putting purchasing power back into the hands of the farmer. I am excited to be a part of a company that is innovating the farm economy for the benefit of the FARMER. I look forward to working with our members and our team on how we can continue to support farmers as we enter the digital age of agriculture."

The Agrellus Marketplace division is just now rolling out Agrellus "Proving Ground" in June, and many of those "specialty product service offerings" will be engaged through Kayla and her University teams within the United States.

About Agrellus, Inc. (a Delaware corporation)

Agrellus is a unique digital Agricultural Inputs Marketplace, delivering the most efficient process and competitive value on agricultural inputs through certified retailers in the local community. American farmers experience dynamic cost savings from trusted retailers with the most comprehensive inventory of agricultural input products, every hour of every day.

