SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds PCSB, WLL, SREV, and HMTV

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
PCSB Financial Corporation PCSB
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PCSB Financial Corporation PCSB in connection with the proposed acquisition of PCSB by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. ("Brookline"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PCSB shareholders will receive $22.00 cash or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock owned, subject to a maximum 60% stock/40% cash consideration mix. Using current market prices, however, the implied per-share merger consideration is approximately $19.30 based on Brookline's May 27, 2022 intraday price of $14.53 per share, or total value of approximately $200 million. If you own PCSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pcsb
Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL in connection with the proposed merger of WLL with Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, WLL shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis plus $6.25 in cash for each share of WLL common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $97.97 based upon Oasis's May 27, 2022 closing price of $158.85. If you own WLL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wll
ServiceSource International, Inc. SREV
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ServiceSource International, Inc. SREV, in connection with the proposed acquisition of SREV by Concentrix Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SREV shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of SREV common stock owned. If you own SREV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srev
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV, in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMTV by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMTV shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of HMTV common stock owned. If you own HMTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hmtv
