TEAMSTERS REACH TENTATIVE CARHAUL AGREEMENT

Negotiating Committee Addresses Members' Top Priorities; Local Union Leaders to Review Proposed Three-Year Agreement on June 16
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters National Automobile Transporters Industry Negotiating Committee (TNATINC) reached a tentative national carhaul agreement this evening. If ratified, the three-year agreement will provide wage increases, increases to maintain health and welfare, additional paid time off and work rule improvements.
Details of the tentative agreement will be announced after leaders from local unions meet June 16 in Washington to review the proposal, which is required by the IBT constitution. Members will report to work as normal.
"This agreement addresses our members' top priorities. We will release more information once the local union leaders have the opportunity to review it," said Avral Thompson, Teamsters Carhaul Division Director and TNATINC Co-Chair. "I want to thank the negotiating committee for their hard work and dedication throughout the bargaining process. We are proud of what we have accomplished. This agreement will improve wages and benefits and will serve as a national model to organize hundreds of new carhaulers nationwide."
The current National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA), which was set to expire today, May 31, at midnight, will be extended until members vote on the tentative agreement. Increases applied to wages, rates, etc. will be retroactive to June 1, 2022.
The tentative agreement will be presented at a June 16 meeting in Washington where two representatives from each local union representing members in the carhaul industry will decide whether to approve the contract. If the tentative agreement is approved by the two-person committee, it will be sent to the Teamsters' General Executive Board. Upon recommendation by the General Executive Board, the agreement will be submitted for a democratic ratification vote by the membership.
The NMATA covers more than 3,000 members at 29 Teamster locals nationwide.
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
dmoskowitz@teamster.org
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
