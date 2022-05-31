3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named Law360 Rising Stars

Michael H. Davis, Ashley M. Farrell Pickett, and Daniella G. Silberstein, shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, have been named to Law360's Rising Stars list for 2022. The three attorneys were among 176 lawyers recognized out of 1,350 submissions, across 36 practices. The list honors attorneys under age 40 "whose legal accomplishments transcend their age," according to the publication.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael H. Davis, Ashley M. Farrell Pickett, and Daniella G. Silberstein, shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, have been named to Law360's Rising Stars list for 2022. The three attorneys were among 176 lawyers recognized out of 1,350 submissions, across 36 practices. The list honors attorneys under age 40 "whose legal accomplishments transcend their age," according to the publication.

Davis, a shareholder in the Los Angeles office, was named a Real Estate Rising Star. He has represented clients in hundreds of transactions with an aggregate value of over $15 billion. In just the first few months of 2022, he advised clients on transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $1.4 billion. Davis is the co-chair of the Los Angeles Real Estate Practice. Working within a dynamic and fast-moving real estate climate, the constant variable throughout Davis' projects is their impact on neighborhoods and cities, providing new economic opportunities for investors and members of those communities.

Farrell Pickett, a shareholder in the Los Angeles office and a member of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice, was named an Employment Rising Star. She maintains a track record of skillfully defending bet-the-company cases for high-profile corporations in complex employment class and representative litigation in both state and federal courts. Farrell Pickett has a proven history of finding and developing arguments that others missed and, where necessary, changing the law via high-stakes federal circuit appeals in cases ranging from wage and hour compliance to constitutional rights such as privacy and free speech. During her nascent career so far, she has had four cases before the Ninth Circuit. Farrell Pickett is also skilled at advising employers on various issues to ensure compliance and avoid potentially costly litigation before it can arise.

Silberstein, a Corporate Practice shareholder in the Miami office, was named a Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Rising Star. She has achieved an impressive record leading or co-managing nearly 20 transactions totaling close to $24 billion in value in less than two years. Silberstein's arrival at the firm in mid-2020 coincided with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) boom that continued into 2021. Since, she has led several multi-billion-dollar business combinations involving SPACs, utilizing her deep experience in handling both public and private M&A transactions and the ability to navigate complex corporate, tax, and legal structures.

In addition to their robust legal practices, Davis, Farrell Pickett, and Silberstein focus on giving back to their communities and are actively engaged in initiatives promoting diversity at the firm.

As the co-hiring partner for the Los Angeles office and co-chair of its summer associate program, Davis serves as a role model and mentor, particularly to other young Black attorneys and law students. He hopes to ensure the pipeline into the legal industry pushes the needle on diversity, equity, and inclusion. In the local community, Davis represented pro bono a charter school in the acquisition and development of its Los Angeles campus and a church in South Los Angeles in a joint venture and leasing matters related to an affordable housing project on church property.

For more than a decade, Farrell Pickett has been an active champion of Covenant House, a non-profit organization that provides sanctuary and support for homeless and trafficked youth, many of whom have aged out of the foster care system. She serves on the leadership board in an advisory capacity and has provided pro bono employment law services. In addition, Farrell Pickett mentors associates at the firm, assigning projects for both the California Labor & Employment and Los Angeles Litigation Practices, and ensuring the associates are maintaining a balanced caseload.

Silberstein co-chairs the Miami office Women's Initiative, which is dedicated to professional development of Miami women attorneys at Greenberg Traurig and is part of the firm's Global Women's Initiative. She is also a member of Miami's Women United Executive Committee, which directs donations to local charitable organizations. Silberstein has previously taught a class on negotiating M&A transactions as an adjunct professor at Tulane Law School.

