Microgrid Market: 28% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Application and Geography (2021-2025)

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

The Microgrid Market Share is expected to increase by USD 19.5 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 12.86%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The increasing government support is a major factor supporting the global microgrid market share growth.

The rapid advances in technology is another factor supporting the global microgrid market share growth.

The high implementation costs will be a major challenge for the global microgrid market share growth during the forecast period.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 28% among the other regions. Therefore, the microgrid market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The microgrid market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the remote segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Microgrid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.86% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 19.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Exelon Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Powerhive Inc., S&C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Remote Application Held the Largest Market Share

The microgrid market share growth by the remote segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. India , Indonesia , Bangladesh , and several countries in Africa and Southeast Asia are the prospective markets for remote microgrids.

are the prospective markets for remote microgrids. The multi-year decline in the cost of solar panels, coupled with advances in energy storage, is allowing clean energy microgrids to reach people where investments in conventional grids are not feasible.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for microgrid market in North America .

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for microgrid market in North America.

Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA and South America. Increased initiatives from the US government for implementing energy-efficient power solutions will facilitate the microgrid market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Exelon Corp.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Powerhive Inc.

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

The microgrid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

ABB Ltd.- The company offers microgrids under the brand name Emax 2. Business segments of the company include- Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation.

The company offers microgrids under the brand name Emax 2. Business segments of the company include- Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation. Eaton Corp. Plc- The company offers microgrid energy systems that helps companies facilitate electrical energy savings, resiliency and independence from a utility.

The company offers microgrid energy systems that helps companies facilitate electrical energy savings, resiliency and independence from a utility. General Electric Co.- The company offers distributed energy solutions which enables improved grid resiliency and availability.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Environmental services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Remote - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Remote - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Remote - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Institutions and campus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Institutions and campus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Institutions and campus - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Military - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 52: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 53: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key News



Exhibit 55: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 57: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Emerson Electric Co. - Key News



Exhibit 60: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Exelon Corp.

Exhibit 62: Exelon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Exelon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Exelon Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 65: Exelon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Exelon Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Key News



Exhibit 70: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Powerhive Inc.

Exhibit 77: Powerhive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Powerhive Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Powerhive Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 S&C Electric Co.

Exhibit 80: S&C Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 81: S&C Electric Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: S&C Electric Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 83: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 84: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Schneider Electric SE - Key News



Exhibit 86: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Key News



Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

