NEW WEBSITE REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT DELOREAN'S ALPHA5 EV

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeLorean Motor Company, Inc. has given the public its first complete look at the highly anticipated Alpha5, their all-new EV. The images are available on the company's redesigned website, where early access subscribers have the opportunity to see the vehicle a full day before the site goes globally public.
Gallery photos explore the coupe's exterior and interior, revealing sleek lines, classic louvers, and DeLorean's iconic gull-wing doors. Images and accompanying details of the vehicle shed light on the dimensions of the car, two of its exterior paint colors, including a launch edition debuting at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance in August, and the long-awaited specs. Estimated specifications include a range of 300+ miles, a battery of 100+kWh, and electronically limited top speeds of 155 mph.
Taking design cues from the past to inspire the future, the new EV visibly showcases its iconic DNA. "The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean," said Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean Motor Company. "There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future...I think we did both with the Alpha5."
The reveal closes months of excitement and speculation around the new vehicle. However, there is much more to be learned about the history of DeLorean. A generational page on the website indicates there is an untold story uncovered from DeLorean's archives. Previously unseen logos and rare imagery leading to the Alpha5 hint that there is much more to be revealed from the company.
For more information about DeLorean Motor Company, Inc. visit www.DeLorean.com.
Media Contact: media@delorean.com
SOURCE DeLorean Motor Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.