Margaret Whitaker's newly released "Christian Crafts with Bible Verses: For Sunday School and Vacation Bible School" is a step-by-step guide to children's crafts

"Christian Crafts with Bible Verses: For Sunday School and Vacation Bible School" from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Whitaker is a creative book of crafts to go with a corresponding verse.

Whitaker shares the following instructions:

"1. Read and discuss the verse.

2. Together, students fold the verse paper in half and wrap tightly around a pencil. Open up and glue one end onto end of coffee stirrer.

3. Students make 1/2-inch cuts around the base of a paper towel roll.

4. Fold out the tabs, put glue on underside, and hold in center of overturned paper plate. Hold down for thirty counts and make sure the lighthouse stands straight.

5. Crumple black or green paper and glue around base.

6. Glue 1 1/2 inches by 8 inches or 2 inches x 8 inches shiny paper around the top of the roll. Hold until dry.

7. Glue white or wrapping paper 8 inches x 10 inches sheet (thin amount of glue) around the roll.

8. Glue 8 inches x 1/4 inch black paper around the bottom of the shiny paper.

9. Cut the black 4-inch diameter circle from the edge to the center.

10. Form it into a cone that fits on top of the lighthouse and glue it on."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Whitaker's new book shares the materials list, teacher preparations in detail, and the easy-to-follow directions for use with students. Most crafts have an appropriate Bible verse, which may lead to class discussions.

Consumers can purchase "Christian Crafts with Bible Verses: For Sunday School and Vacation Bible School" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Christian Crafts with Bible Verses: For Sunday School and Vacation Bible School," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

