Denise Sivak's newly released "Blue Butterflies at Sunset" is a delightful story of a little mouse's adventure alongside family and friends to seek angels and fairies

"Blue Butterflies at Sunset" from Christian Faith Publishing author Denise Sivak is a charming narrative that finds a sweet young mouse on an adventure of a lifetime to track down the fabled angels and fairies of legend and the unexpected lessons that unfold.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blue Butterflies at Sunset": an inspiring message of the promise one holds. "Blue Butterflies at Sunset" is the creation of published author and Illustrator Denise Sivak, a loving mother and native of New Jersey who has explored many different artistic outlets throughout her lifetime such as drawing, painting, photography, and graphic arts, as well as a career as a floral designer.

Sivak shares, "Blue Butterflies at Sunset is a charming and inspiring tale of a little mouse family and friends that inhabit the banks of the D&R canal (The Delaware and Raritan Canal is a waterway that was built in the 1830's and stretches to connect the Delaware River to the Raritan River. It was once used to expedite trade between New York City and Philadelphia). Tobie the mouse is the main character. He, along with his sister, Sophie, Chase the squirrel, and Niko the sparrow set out on a grand adventure to investigate the legends and tales that surround the angels and spring fairies that have been told and passed down for many generations! See what beautiful and valuable lessons they learn from the angels and fairies while they're sharing their infinite wisdom of how we all have a true calling in life. That each and every one of us has our own spiritual calling and special gifts. We all have a destiny to fulfill as long as we are brave enough to follow the path that God would choose for us to follow."

Sivak presents a vibrant and visually captivating story that will charm readers of any age.

