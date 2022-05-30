Isaac Nathaniel Gonzalez's newly released "The Exodus Problem" is a heartfelt message of hope that explores the author's personal and spiritual journey

"The Exodus Problem: My Journey of Deliverance From Anxiety, Depression, and Chronic Pain" from Christian Faith Publishing author Isaac Nathaniel Gonzalez is an encouraging discussion of the author's battle against mental and physical struggles and how an unexpected journey brought new hope.

Gonzalez shares, "Why won't you deliver me, God?

"This is a question I often found myself asking Him as I struggled with debilitating anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. I was trapped and couldn't see a way out. I thought my life was over, until I went on an unexpected journey that gave me hope. If you are struggling and wondering if there is any hope for you, there is! In fact, I firmly believe that this book was written specifically for you! So be encouraged because you are not alone; and by the strength of Jesus Christ, you can get through this!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isaac Nathaniel Gonzalez's new book is an engaging personal memoir with a powerful message of God's power.

Gonzalez shares in hopes of reaching others facing similar struggles and to bring awareness to the very real challenges of anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

